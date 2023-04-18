2023 Junior Spirit and Spirit of Fiesta winners visit the Morning News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The 2023 Spirit of Fiesta winner Jack Harwood and Junior Spirit of Fiesta winner Olivia Nelson stopped by the morning news to show us their winning moves and talk about their journeys to becoming the 2023 Spirit of Fiesta ambassadors for Santa Barbara's Old Spanish Days.

Nelson, 10, will serve as the 2023 Junior Spirit of Fiesta after being chosen from among 10 finalists.

The fourth grader from Roosevelt Elementary School said she loves to go rollerblading with her friends and express herself through art and dance.

"I've seen my friends win and that's what made me want to push myself to try and win," said Nelson reflecting on the moment she heard her name announced as the winner at the finals.

Jack Harwood made history as the first male ever to be selected to serve as the Spirit of Fiesta for Santa Barbara’s annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

The 18-year-old, kinesiology major who's studying at SBCC said "it's incredible, the moment itself I can't even describe, it is a truly an honor."

Harwood was introduced to flamenco dancing at the age of three-and-a-half, and hasn't stopped since.

Both Nelson and Harwood will perform at all official Old Spanish Days events as well as at receptions held by area civic organizations.