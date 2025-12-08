Mortgage rates, inventory, and inflation: The market shifts to watch before 2026

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

After nearly two years of uncertainty, three forces are converging to reshape the landscape for homebuyers heading into 2026. Mortgage rates show signs of leveling off after months of volatility, builder sentiment has improved from cycle lows, and inflation data continues influencing Federal Reserve policy that ripples through housing finance, NewHomeSource reports.

The challenge is knowing which signals matter most.

Mortgage Rate Stability

One of the most significant factors in the housing market has been the unpredictability of mortgage rates, which has affected buyers more than the actual rate levels.

“Unstable mortgage rates produce significant levels of uncertainty in the market,” said Ken Johnson, Christie Kirkland Walker Chair of Real Estate and professor of finance at the University of Mississippi. “Buyers hate uncertainty and either offer lower or make no offers at all.”

Rates averaged 6.3% in mid-November, and the Mortgage Bankers Association forecasts originations will increase 8% to $2.2 trillion in 2026 as rates stabilize.

“Stable mortgage rates, perhaps more than lower mortgage rates, are what the housing market needs right now,” Johnson said.

Builder Sentiment Points to 2026 Activity

Home builders remain cautious about current market conditions, though their outlook for 2026 is improving.

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index sits at 38 in November, up from cycle lows but still well below the 50 mark. Any reading below 50 indicates that more builders view market conditions as negative rather than positive.

But builders are more optimistic about the months ahead.

“The future sales component of the index has been above the breakeven level of 50 for the last two months, with the October and November indicators being the first positive metrics since January of this year,” said Robert Dietz, senior VP and chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders. “This future-looking optimism suggests an uptick in construction in 2026.”

NAHB forecasts just above a 1% gain for new home sales in 2026. Zonda’s forecasting model points to a similar outlook.

“On the sales side, we expect national new single-family home sales to follow a similar pattern: largely stable, with modest growth of 1.5% to 660,000,” said Ali Wolf, NewHomeSource chief economist.

Despite the optimism, pricing pressure persists.

“Given nearly four in 10 builders are cutting prices currently, we expect soft conditions for home pricing in 2026,” said Dietz.

New home prices have already declined more than 10% over the last two years, even as construction costs continue rising at a 2% annualized rate.

Affordability Shows Signs of Gradual Improvement

After years of declining affordability, there may finally be some change on the horizon.

“We expect affordability to gradually improve heading into 2026,” said Odeta Kushi, deputy chief economist and VP at First American Financial Corporation. “The outlook really depends on three forces: mortgage rates, income, and home prices. Our base case is that mortgage rates hover in the low-6% range, so we’re not counting on a big drop in borrowing costs to ‘save’ affordability. Instead, the heavy lifting comes from modest house-price appreciation and continued income gains.”

The First American Data & Analytics House Price Index shows that appreciation has already slowed to its weakest pace since 2012.

“If house price growth remains near this level into 2026, and wage growth continues to outpace price growth, that should slowly improve house-buying power,” said Kushi. “We expect 2026 will be another year of ‘progress without a breakout.’”

The Lock-In Effect May Begin to Ease

Homeowners who have stayed put to keep their low rates may start selling in 2026, though the shift will most likely be gradual.

“We do expect the lock-in effect to gradually ease in 2026, but it’s likely to be more of a slow thaw than a sudden breakout,” said Kushi. “Even though many owners are still sitting on very low mortgage rates, more households are reconciling with a ‘higher-for-longer’ rate environment as life events accumulate.”

Even as homeowners remain in place longer, life events like marriage, divorce, growing families, job changes, caregiving needs, and retirement all create housing needs that eventually outweigh the rate advantage.

“As more of these life-driven moves occur, we should see signs of the lock-in effect loosening in the form of rising new listings and a modest uptick in existing-home sales,” said Kushi.

What Buyers Should Watch

For buyers trying to time their purchase, mortgage rates remain the critical factor to watch as the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

Cooling inflation provides support for those rate cuts. The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3% in September, up 3% percent over the prior 12 months, well below the highs of the pandemic-era.

“On the supply side of the market, all housing stakeholders should watch the NAHB/Wells Fargo builder sentiment reading, building material pricing, and the availability of builder financing, which is connected to the Fed’s action,” said Dietz.

Geographic Considerations

Understanding local pricing dynamics can help buyers determine whether to act now or wait.

The Beracha and Johnson Housing Ranking Index compares current prices against each metro’s long-term pricing trend. The index identifies whether metros are overpriced or underpriced relative to their historical averages.

“I expect metros that have the greatest premiums between average prices for a metro and the metro’s long-term pricing trend to be the most susceptible to price declines,” Johnson said. “Metros with the greatest discount have the best potential for price gains.”

Buyers in overheated markets may benefit from waiting for further price corrections. Buyers in markets that lagged during the pandemic may find their window closing as prices stabilize or rise.

Looking Ahead

The housing market heading into 2026 offers clearer signals for buyers than in recent years.

Mortgage rates are stabilizing. Builder sentiment points to modest increases in construction activity. New home prices continue falling while construction costs rise. Affordability is improving slowly as wage growth outpaces price appreciation.

For buyers, the question is less about finding the perfect moment and more about understanding their local market conditions.

“Those metros exhibiting small premiums or discounts should witness the smallest changes in average price,” Johnson said.

That stability might prove to be more valuable than waiting for the perfect rate or price.

