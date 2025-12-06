10 financial gifts that keep on giving

Sichon // Shutterstock

Cash is king. But stuffed in a holiday or birthday card, it doesn’t exactly sparkle. Want to give someone the gift of finance without seeming too disinterested or impersonal? To get you inspired, Finder.com shared 10 creative financial gift ideas that make money (or the tools for earning it) more fun to give and receive.

Stocks & bonds

Stocks are the most popular long-term investment choice in the U.S., while Canadians rate growing their investments as the second most important financial issue behind affording everyday expenses.

Giving someone a (admittedly tiny) controlling interest in a publicly traded company not only sounds impressive, but it can also lead to future profits if the stock price goes up. If it goes down, your recipient doesn’t have the stress of watching their own money disappear because you fronted the cash to buy the stock.

Of course, you could avoid the ups and downs of the stock market altogether by investing in bonds instead. After the term expires, your recipient gets the full value of the bond, plus guaranteed interest. While not usually as high-yielding as stocks, high-grade bonds virtually ensure that your money won’t be lost, so long as the bond issuer stays in business.

Alternative assets

If stocks and bonds sound a little too starched, why not explore investments that are off the beaten path, such as gold, artwork, real estate or crypto?

You might think these types of assets are reserved for the ultra-rich, and it’s true that most of us can’t afford to gift a loved one with an acreage or an original Van Gogh. But jewelry, bullion, collectible ornaments and antiques and work from up-and-coming artists have intrinsic value and can be easily passed down to future generations.

Gold tends to rise in value when investors are pessimistic about the economy, making it a go-to alternative asset for those looking to diversify their portfolios.

Bite-sized real estate investing is possible by purchasing shares in real estate investment trusts (REITs) and property-focused mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Literal money tree

Money may not grow on trees, but it’s fun to pretend that it does. Give a friend or family member cash or coins shaped like a tree. Alternatively, you could present a bouquet of real flowers interspersed with flowers made from dollar bills. Pinterest has plenty of design ideas to get you started.

Incidentally, many greenhouses and nurseries sell real, live “money tree” houseplants (also known as Pachira aquatica), so named because of the plant’s association with good luck and fortune. It’s easy to maintain, naturally purifies the air and typically costs less than $50, making it a great gift if you want to give a cheeky nod to wealth without actually shelling out wads of cash.

Collectible currency & stamps

A dollar isn’t very valuable—unless it’s made of pure gold or silver, is no longer in circulation or was specially minted to commemorate a historical event. A silver dollar could cost upward of $100 or more, while gold coins can run well over $1,000.

Did you know that the post office will always honor the face value of unused postage stamps, no matter how old they are? This means that stamps always have value, and this value may even go up if a stamp is extremely rare or historically significant.

While not legal tender, you can often find stamps sold alongside collectible bills and coins, as these types of items have inherent value.

Education or retirement account contribution

Setting aside for the future is always important. But with the cost of living ever on the rise, it’s getting harder to do. Help your loved one cover some of life’s biggest costs by making a gift contribution to their education savings account or retirement plan.

It may seem strange to be so forward-looking, especially if you’re not closely related to the recipient. However, most gifts won’t accomplish nearly as much as money set aside to grow and offload some of the burden of building a career or affording the golden years of life.

Bear in mind that contributions to another person’s savings plan may not be tax-deductible for you, and maximum contribution amounts may apply. Speak with a tax professional to understand the rules that apply to you and your recipient.

Budgeting app or spending tracker subscription

Getting a second set of eyes on your finances can unlock opportunities to build wealth.

Help your friend or family member get a clear, bird’s eye view of their spending habits and learn how to manage money effectively with a gift subscription to a budgeting or expense tracking app.

Typically, these apps connect to users’ financial accounts via secure portals; generate easy-to-read reports that break down how every dollar is spent; help users set and reach savings goals and provide tips for optimizing their budgets.

Financial advisory services

Another way to help your recipient get a second set of eyes on their finances is by paying for them to meet with a professional financial advisor who can put together a step-by-step plan for reaching financial stability and achieving future goals.

Working with a human advisor results in plans that are highly personalized and unique to every client, as human professionals can take into account a wider range of personal considerations and preferences than an app or software alone.

Financial education

Growing accustomed to using a new financial app or getting money advice from a total stranger might be a tough sell for some people. If that’s the case, consider loading up your recipient with time-honored tools for learning about personal finance.

There’s a lot to learn, whether you’re new to finances or a seasoned expert. Some of the best financial books cover topics like retirement planning, investment strategies, getting out of debt, buying a home, mastering good spending habits, how to teach kids about money and more.

And you’re not limited to books. Popular games that lightly touch on spending, saving and investing in a kid-friendly way include Monopoly, The Game of Life and Pay Day.

It might also be worth considering buying a subscription to popular financial periodicals for general readers, like Money Magazine, Kiplinger’s Personal Finance or Forbes.

Gamified cash gifts

Not sure if the above options will be a hit with your recipient? Go simple and give them cash—with a twist.

A great way to liven up an otherwise lackluster monetary gift is to turn it into a prize at the end of a puzzle, riddle, quest or scavenger hunt.

Of course, you’ll need hints on hand to ensure that your recipient never gets stuck. But gamifying a cash present makes it an accomplishment to receive and lets your friends and family have a little extra fun getting hold of it.

Alternatively, you can extend the gift-giving experience by presenting cash or coins in a daily format similar to an advent calendar. Make it extra special by including candy, jokes, encouraging words or—in keeping with the financial theme—money-making tips with each day’s gift.

Charitable donation in someone else’s name

For the person who has it all, or someone with a special cause that’s near and dear to their heart, consider making a charitable donation on their behalf.

Not only does this direct funds toward a worthy cause, but it also shows your recipient that you understand and support what matters to them.

Note that tax receipts are usually only issued to the actual donors, even if they donated on someone else’s behalf. Therefore, your recipient likely won’t reap a tax benefit from your contribution. But they’ll have the gratification of knowing that they inspired you to make a positive impact.

Bottom line

Giving financial gifts doesn’t have to be boring and impersonal. There are many ways to jazz up cash gifts, from money trees and advent calendars, to stocks, gold, coins and other assets. Deepen your recipient’s financial knowledge with books, games, apps or magazine subscriptions that teach money management skills and wealth-building strategies.

Thinking outside the box will not only delight your friends and family, but it will also put powerful tools in their hands for getting ahead and staying ahead.

This story was produced by Finder.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.