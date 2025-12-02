How Stranger Things fans can keep their power on when reality gets weird

BARANOV OLEKSANDR // Shutterstock

For five seasons, Stranger Things has captivated audiences with its tale of a small Indiana town besieged by otherworldly threats. An entire parallel dimension, the Upside Down, exists beneath Hawkins, connected by sprawling tunnel systems that spread like veins under the town.

As fans await Season 5’s conclusion, there’s a very real story behind those flickering lights and mysterious energy emergencies, Shipley Energy reports. The same underground networks that the show’s monsters use as highways are mirrored in the invisible infrastructure that keeps American homes running: natural gas pipelines.

When the Lights Go Out in Hawkins (and Your Home)

Throughout Stranger Things, viewers see characters scrambling during crises because systems they took for granted suddenly failed. Whether it’s blackouts from Eleven’s powers or the Mind Flayer’s approach signaled by flickering lights, Hawkins constantly faces energy emergencies.

You might not be preparing for a demogorgon attack, but real energy disasters happen every year. During Texas’s 2021 winter freeze, 4.5 million homes lost power. Homes with natural gas heating maintained survivable conditions while all-electric homes faced life-threatening cold. The difference? Natural gas flows through protected underground pipelines—3 million miles of them nationwide—that keep working when above-ground power lines fail. Think of it as your home’s own counter to the Upside Down tunnels beneath Hawkins, an energy network protecting you from the chaos.

Take Control: Your Natural Gas Action Plan

Choose your supplier (your energy “party”)

Just like how Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will each bring different strengths to their party, you can choose which energy supplier joins your team. In deregulated states like Pennsylvania, Ohio, and 24 others, you’re not stuck with your utility’s default rate. The pipes and service stay the same—only your rate changes.

What to look for in a supplier:

Fixed-rate contracts that lock in prices for six months to multiple years (protection against “Mind Flayer” price spikes)

that lock in prices for six months to multiple years (protection against “Mind Flayer” price spikes) Transparent pricing with clear cost per CCF or therm comparisons

with clear cost per CCF or therm comparisons Flexible terms that match your needs (month-to-month vs. long-term contracts)

that match your needs (month-to-month vs. long-term contracts) Local expertise and reliable customer service

Pennsylvania residents average 8% savings by switching from utility default rates. On top of the $1,132 annual savings natural gas already provides over all-electric homes, that’s another $50-150 back in your pocket—enough for a year of Netflix to watch Season 5 on repeat.

Stay Powered With Backup Generation

Add backup protection: Remember how Hopper’s cabin in the woods stayed livable despite being off-grid? Natural gas generators provide that same independence for your home. Unlike the Byers family scrambling with flashlights and candles, you can maintain normalcy when the grid fails.

Natural gas generators connect directly to your existing gas line and automatically activate during outages:

Automatic operation: Kicks in within seconds of power loss (faster than a Demogorgon can travel between dimensions)

Kicks in within seconds of power loss (faster than a Demogorgon can travel between dimensions) No fuel storage: Unlike portable generators, no gas cans to store or refill during emergencies

Unlike portable generators, no gas cans to store or refill during emergencies Whole-home coverage: Powers everything from your HVAC to your WiFi router

Powers everything from your HVAC to your WiFi router 24/7 protection: Runs continuously as long as needed—through ice storms, heat waves, or interdimensional invasions

Runs continuously as long as needed—through ice storms, heat waves, or interdimensional invasions Peace of mind: Works whether you’re home or away (no manual startup required)

While the $5,000-$11,000 investment is significant, it’s your home’s ultimate insurance policy. Think of it as your own personal “Eleven”—powerful protection that kicks in exactly when you need it most.

Don’t Have Natural Gas? Here’s Your Conversion Roadmap

Just as Hawkins evolved from a quiet town to a supernatural battleground, your home can transform from vulnerable all-electric to resilient natural gas-powered.

Converting to natural gas typically involves:

Checking availability in your area (most urban and suburban areas have access) Getting quotes for connection and appliance conversion Evaluating rebates from utility companies and energy efficiency programs Calculating payback (most conversions pay for themselves in 3-7 years through energy savings)

Focus on converting your highest-use systems first:

Heating: Saves approximately $450 per winter season vs. electric (enough to buy the entire Stranger Things Blu-ray collection … twice)

Saves approximately $450 per winter season vs. electric (enough to buy the entire Stranger Things Blu-ray collection … twice) Water heating: Provides hot water during outages, lower operating costs

Provides hot water during outages, lower operating costs Cooking: Gas ranges work without electricity—critical during emergencies when you need that Eggo waffle fix

The Bottom Line: Don’t Wait for Your Own Energy Crisis

As Stranger Things Season 5 approaches, millions will watch Hawkins face its darkest hour, with failing power grids and desperate struggles to keep the lights on. But you don’t need interdimensional threats to appreciate reliable, affordable energy.

Natural gas offers three critical advantages:

Reliability: Underground delivery protected from weather and outages Savings: Over $1,100 annually compared to all-electric homes Control: Choice of suppliers in deregulated markets for additional savings

Whether you’re looking to switch suppliers, install a backup generator, or convert to natural gas, the key is taking action before a crisis hits. Because unlike the residents of Hawkins, you have the power to control your energy destiny—no supernatural abilities required.

Ready to explore your options? Research competitive suppliers in your area, investigate natural gas conversion possibilities, or consider backup generator installation. The strange thing about natural gas isn’t how it works—it’s that more people don’t take advantage of its benefits.

This article is an independent editorial piece and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Netflix or Stranger Things.

This story was produced by Shipley Energy and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.