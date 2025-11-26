A record mobile shopping season is coming, but many retailers may not be ready

PreciousJ // Shutterstock

With the holiday shopping season approaching, retailers are preparing for what could be one of the biggest years for mobile commerce. Adobe estimates that U.S. consumers will spend $253.4 billion online between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, with smartphones driving the majority of visits and more than half of total spending.

Mobile shopping has been growing steadily for years, but this season marks a significant shift: For many shoppers, especially younger consumers, the phone is now the primary way they browse, compare prices, and make purchases. Retailers that rely heavily on desktop experiences or assume customers will switch devices to complete a purchase may find themselves falling behind.

Yet, even as mobile traffic rises, many mobile websites and apps still present barriers that prevent people from completing a purchase. This is particularly the case for older shoppers and people with disabilities, who often utilize assistive tools like screen readers or voice navigation.

Common barriers include simple design issues, such as unlabeled buttons, form fields that won’t accept keyboard input, or images without descriptions. But on mobile screens, these issues become more noticeable and more likely to stop a purchase in its tracks.

Where Mobile Shopping Breaks Down

According to AudioEye’s 2025 Digital Accessibility Index, retail pages contain an average of 350 accessibility issues, including low-contrast text, missing alt text, and buttons that don’t work properly with assistive technology.

On mobile, these issues tend to stand out even more. Small touch targets can make it difficult for anyone navigating a small screen on the go, particularly those with motor disabilities. Missing image descriptions, a common issue on retail sites, can leave shoppers using screen readers without key product details. Checkout forms can also cause problems when fields aren’t labeled clearly or when error messages aren’t communicated, leaving customers unsure why the form won’t submit. And features that rely solely on gestures, such as swipe-only carousels or pinch-to-zoom images, can be difficult to use without alternatives like buttons or voice controls.

These issues may seem minor, but they can quickly lead to abandoned carts, especially during a season when shoppers compare retailers and switch between sites quickly.

Why Accessibility Matters in a Mobile-First Season

An estimated 30% of the global digital population uses mobile phones to shop, accounting for 1.65 billion people worldwide, according to Sellers Commerce. Many shoppers, including people with disabilities who use screen readers, voice navigation, or high-contrast settings, benefit from mobile experiences that are designed to be accessible. Census data indicates that around 80% of people with disabilities, including those with visual difficulties, own smartphones, highlighting the importance of accessible mobile design. These features also support people in everyday situations, such as older adults experiencing vision changes, parents shopping with one hand, or anyone navigating a small screen in bright sunlight.

When retailers invest in accessibility, the result is a mobile experience that works better for people with disabilities and becomes easier for everyone to use. And in contrast, when mobile experiences aren’t accessible, the result is often the same: Shoppers leave and buy from another retailer.

According to AudioEye research, even small improvements like increasing button sizes, improving color contrast, or labeling checkout fields can help retailers reduce drop-off rates and improve conversions for all customers.

What an Accessible Mobile Experience Looks Like

Retailers aiming to stay competitive during peak shopping seasons, such as the holidays, often don’t need dramatic changes. The most impactful improvements are usually straightforward:

Clear, descriptive labels on buttons such as “Add to Cart” or “Apply Coupon.”

Consistent color contrast so promotional text and pricing are readable in holiday-themed designs.

Accessible search and filter tools that work with both touch and assistive devices.

Checkout forms that support screen readers and keyboard navigation.

Touch targets that meet recommended sizing, reducing mis-taps during checkout.

Alternatives to swipe-only features, such as arrow buttons on product carousels.

Voice-friendly interactions for shoppers using mobile assistants or hands-free browsing.

These updates can also help reduce support requests, increase session length, and make mobile traffic more efficient, all of which are key goals during a high-volume retail period.

For Retailers, Fixing Accessibility Could Be a Competitive Advantage

Major retailers have already begun investing in more accessible mobile and in-store experiences. In September 2025, Target introduced accessible self-checkout lanes designed with input from shoppers who are blind. Walmart has expanded visual assistance options in stores and continues to test new inclusive features across its digital platforms. These efforts reflect a broader trend: Accessibility is increasingly becoming an expected part of modern retail design.

For smaller and midsize retailers, accessibility improvements can help level the playing field. Shoppers who encounter barriers on one site are likely to move to competitors with smoother experiences.

With so much holiday spending happening on small screens this year, retailers that invest in mobile accessibility may be better positioned to capture seasonal demand, improve customer satisfaction, and encourage repeat purchases after the holidays.

A Smoother Season Ahead

The growth of mobile shopping has created new opportunities for retailers, but it has also revealed where many digital experiences fall short. Making mobile sites and apps easier for everyone to navigate can help reduce friction during the busiest shopping period of the year.

And as more consumers rely on their phones for nearly every step of the shopping journey, accessible mobile design is likely to become an essential part of how retailers compete year-round.

This story was produced by AudioEye and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.