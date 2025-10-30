Cities where housing is most and least affordable for residents

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

To gauge housing affordability at an individual level, many financial advisors use the rule of thumb that payments shouldn’t exceed 28% of your gross income. Fitting in with this guidance, housing payments accounted for an estimated 20.98% of the median household income across the United States in 2024, according to the newest Census Bureau data. But in 47 of 50 of the largest cities, housing is more expensive for locals, and in many cases exceeds the 28% guideline. Ultimately, the cost to renters and homeowners alike may be impacted by changes in property taxes, utilities, homeowners insurance, mortgage rates, local legislation, HOAs and more.

With this in mind, SmartAsset weighted median housing costs for renters and homeowners and compared it to the median household income in each of 50 of America’s largest cities to determine where housing is most and least affordable for residents.

Key Findings

For Miami residents, more than 36% of gross income goes to housing costs. Miami is the most expensive city for housing studywide, with homeowners paying a median of $2,025 in monthly costs and renters paying $1,975, compared to a median household income of $66,337. Costs for homeowners actually decreased year over year, but rent increases overshadowed this since two thirds of households in Miami rent.

Miami is the most expensive city for housing studywide, with homeowners paying a median of $2,025 in monthly costs and renters paying $1,975, compared to a median household income of $66,337. Costs for homeowners actually decreased year over year, but rent increases overshadowed this since two thirds of households in Miami rent. Housing is most affordable in El Paso, TX. Just 20.35% of household income goes to housing costs in El Paso, where the average monthly cost across both renters and homeowners is $1,016. Renters pay a median $985 per month compared to homeowners at $1,066, with a $59,932 median income across all households. Residents in Louisville, KY (20.38%); Albuquerque, NM (20.38%); Mesa, AZ (20.54%); and Indianapolis, IN (21.82%) also pay some of the lowest portions of their incomes to housing.

Just 20.35% of household income goes to housing costs in El Paso, where the average monthly cost across both renters and homeowners is $1,016. Renters pay a median $985 per month compared to homeowners at $1,066, with a $59,932 median income across all households. Residents in Louisville, KY (20.38%); Albuquerque, NM (20.38%); Mesa, AZ (20.54%); and Indianapolis, IN (21.82%) also pay some of the lowest portions of their incomes to housing. The median housing payment in the Bay Area is around $2,800. Despite having the highest housing payments, high local incomes placed San Jose and San Francisco among the top 20 most affordable cities for housing. In San Jose, 55.5% of households are homeowners — despite an ongoing cost advantage for renters — versus just 36.7% of households in San Francisco.

Despite having the highest housing payments, high local incomes placed San Jose and San Francisco among the top 20 most affordable cities for housing. In San Jose, 55.5% of households are homeowners — despite an ongoing cost advantage for renters — versus just 36.7% of households in San Francisco. Raleigh, NC residents see the biggest climb in housing costs relative to income. Residents saw the highest relative increase in housing costs, with housing accounting for 23.83% of the median household income in 2024, versus 21.58% a year prior. Most recently, the 50.4% of households renting paid a median $1,661 per month, compared to $1,718 per month for homeowners. Meanwhile, the median household income came in at $85,060.

SmartAsset

Housing Costs Relative to Income in U.S. Cities

Cities are ranked based on the weighted average housing costs across renters and homeowners as a percentage of the median household income.

Miami, Florida

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 36.02%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,991.35

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,025

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,975

Percent homeowners: 32.7%

Percent renters: 67.3%

Median household income: $66,337

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 33.78%

Los Angeles, California

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 32.64%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $2,237.30

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,736

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,958

Percent homeowners: 35.9%

Percent renters: 64.1%

Median household income: $82,263

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 32.51%

Long Beach, California

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 28.72%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $2,185.17

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,505

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,962

Percent homeowners: 41.1%

Percent renters: 58.9%

Median household income: $91,318

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 29.58%

New York, New York

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 28.70%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,942.45

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,213

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,811

Percent homeowners: 32.7%

Percent renters: 67.3%

Median household income: $81,228

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 28.79%

Oakland, California

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 28.43%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $2,421.76

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,957

Monthly housing costs, renters: $2,008

Percent homeowners: 43.6%

Percent renters: 56.4%

Median household income: $102,235

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 28.54%

Boston, Massachusetts

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 28.40%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $2,314.47

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,526

Monthly housing costs, renters: $2,196

Percent homeowners: 35.9%

Percent renters: 64.1%

Median household income: $97,791

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 27.31%

Detroit, Michigan

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 27.10%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $885.47

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $688

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,091

Percent homeowners: 51%

Percent renters: 49%

Median household income: $39,209

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 26.41%

Baltimore, Maryland

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 27.04%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,459.71

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,582

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,345

Percent homeowners: 48.4%

Percent renters: 51.6%

Median household income: $64,778

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 26.90%

Tampa, Florida

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 26.91%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,886.00

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,874

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,898

Percent homeowners: 50%

Percent renters: 50%

Median household income: $84,114

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 28.28%

San Diego, California

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 26.84%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $2,483.75

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,564

Monthly housing costs, renters: $2,414

Percent homeowners: 46.5%

Percent renters: 53.5%

Median household income: $111,032

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 27.70%

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 26.69%

Memphis, Tennessee

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,171.78

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,058

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,263

Percent homeowners: 44.5%

Percent renters: 55.5%

Median household income: $52,679

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.27%

Houston, Texas

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 26.62%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,427.63

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,456

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,408

Percent homeowners: 40.9%

Percent renters: 59.1%

Median household income: $64,361

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.98%

Atlanta, Georgia

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.69%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,887.59

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,022

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,765

Percent homeowners: 47.7%

Percent renters: 52.3%

Median household income: $88,165

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 26.11%

Dallas, Texas

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.54%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,582.12

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,559

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,599

Percent homeowners: 42.2%

Percent renters: 57.8%

Median household income: $74,323

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.66%

Austin, Texas

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.52%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,922.85

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,141

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,770

Percent homeowners: 41.2%

Percent renters: 58.8%

Median household income: $90,430

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.06%

Portland, Oregon

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.48%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,942.57

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,229

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,648

Percent homeowners: 50.7%

Percent renters: 49.3%

Median household income: $91,478

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.56%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.46%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,284.10

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,084

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,500

Percent homeowners: 51.9%

Percent renters: 48.1%

Median household income: $60,521

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 24.53%

Denver, Colorado

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.39%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,957.54

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,052

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,870

Percent homeowners: 48.1%

Percent renters: 51.9%

Median household income: $92,504

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 24.36%

Las Vegas, Nevada

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.39%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,661.96

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,642

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,688

Percent homeowners: 56.6%

Percent renters: 43.4%

Median household income: $78,556

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 24.42%

Fresno, California

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.37%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,575.09

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,597

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,552

Percent homeowners: 51.3%

Percent renters: 48.7%

Median household income: $74,491

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 26.23%

Arlington, Texas

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.24%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,564.32

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,538

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,594

Percent homeowners: 53%

Percent renters: 47%

Median household income: $74,388

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.15%

Bakersfield, California

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 25.16%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,721.51

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,730

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,708

Percent homeowners: 61.4%

Percent renters: 38.6%

Median household income: $82,093

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 23.69%

Jacksonville, Florida

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.86%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,499.44

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,450

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,568

Percent homeowners: 58.1%

Percent renters: 41.9%

Median household income: $72,389

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 24.67%

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.69%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,721.88

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,739

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,699

Percent homeowners: 57.2%

Percent renters: 42.8%

Median household income: $83,672

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 23.56%

Columbus, Ohio

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.54%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,371.98

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,359

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,383

Percent homeowners: 45.9%

Percent renters: 54.1%

Median household income: $67,084

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 24.54%

Fort Worth, Texas

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.34%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,673.58

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,705

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,630

Percent homeowners: 58.1%

Percent renters: 41.9%

Median household income: $82,503

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.04%

Chicago, Illinois

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.27%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,630.62

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,797

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,486

Percent homeowners: 46.5%

Percent renters: 53.5%

Median household income: $80,613

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 24.60%

Seattle, Washington

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.27%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $2,401.28

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,948

Monthly housing costs, renters: $2,007

Percent homeowners: 41.9%

Percent renters: 58.1%

Median household income: $118,745

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 22.91%

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.22%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,146.10

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,231

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,081

Percent homeowners: 43.4%

Percent renters: 56.6%

Median household income: $56,792

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.33%

Washington D.C.

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.13%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $2,205.85

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,603

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,931

Percent homeowners: 40.9%

Percent renters: 59.1%

Median household income: $109,707

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 23.96%

Sacramento, California

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.13%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,837.36

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,829

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,846

Percent homeowners: 50.8%

Percent renters: 49.2%

Median household income: $91,387

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.50%

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 24.10%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,560.88

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,815

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,340

Percent homeowners: 46.5%

Percent renters: 53.5%

Median household income: $77,732

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 22.73%

Nashville, Tennessee

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 23.90%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,595.44

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,527

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,669

Percent homeowners: 51.8%

Percent renters: 48.2%

Median household income: $80,090

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 23.03%

Raleigh, North Carolina

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 23.83%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,689.27

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,718

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,661

Percent homeowners: 49.6%

Percent renters: 50.4%

Median household income: $85,060

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 21.58%

San Francisco, California

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 23.81%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $2,773.90

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $3,336

Monthly housing costs, renters: $2,448

Percent homeowners: 36.7%

Percent renters: 63.3%

Median household income: $139,801

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 25.01%

San Antonio, Texas

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 23.63%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,302.85

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,223

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,389

Percent homeowners: 51.9%

Percent renters: 48.1%

Median household income: $66,176

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 23.53%

Charlotte, North Carolina

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 23.39%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,684.15

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,649

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,720

Percent homeowners: 50.5%

Percent renters: 49.5%

Median household income: $86,416

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 23.12%

Kansas City, Missouri

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 23.04%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,343.26

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,381

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,292

Percent homeowners: 57.6%

Percent renters: 42.4%

Median household income: $69,958

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 22.22%

Tucson, Arizona

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 23.02%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,160.07

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,092

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,235

Percent homeowners: 52.4%

Percent renters: 47.6%

Median household income: $60,483

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 23.56%

San Jose, California

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 22.99%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $2,839.39

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $2,972

Monthly housing costs, renters: $2,674

Percent homeowners: 55.5%

Percent renters: 44.5%

Median household income: $148,226

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 24.16%

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 22.55%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,776.98

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,791

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,753

Percent homeowners: 63.1%

Percent renters: 36.9%

Median household income: $94,579

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 22.46%

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 22.48%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,141.33

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,182

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,099

Percent homeowners: 51%

Percent renters: 49%

Median household income: $60,930

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 22.39%

Omaha, Nebraska

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 22.38%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,336.35

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,418

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,229

Percent homeowners: 56.8%

Percent renters: 43.2%

Median household income: $71,640

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 22.09%

Phoenix, Arizona

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 22.30%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,584.13

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,490

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,712

Percent homeowners: 57.6%

Percent renters: 42.4%

Median household income: $85,246

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 22.58%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 22.08%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,288.58

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,372

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,178

Percent homeowners: 57%

Percent renters: 43%

Median household income: $70,040

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 22.16%

Indianapolis, Indiana

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 21.82%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,216.19

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,214

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,219

Percent homeowners: 56.2%

Percent renters: 43.8%

Median household income: $66,900

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 20.73%

Mesa, Arizona

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 21.36%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,523.04

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,423

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,708

Percent homeowners: 64.9%

Percent renters: 35.1%

Median household income: $85,580

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 21.82%

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 20.54%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,223.88

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,222

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,227

Percent homeowners: 62.5%

Percent renters: 37.5%

Median household income: $71,494

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 20.81%

Louisville, Kentucky

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 20.38%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,142.19

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $1,141

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,144

Percent homeowners: 60.3%

Percent renters: 39.7%

Median household income: $67,251

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 21.90%

El Paso, Texas

Housing to income ratio, 2024: 20.35%

Weighted monthly housing payment: $1,016.10

Monthly housing costs, homeowners: $985

Monthly housing costs, renters: $1,066

Percent homeowners: 61.6%

Percent renters: 38.4%

Median household income: $59,932

Housing to income ratio, 2023: 22.01%

Data and Methodology

For this SmartAsset study, fifty of the largest U.S. cities based on population are ranked according to housing costs relative to household incomes. Annual housing costs are determined by weighting the median monthly rental costs and median monthly homeownership costs based on the percentage of households in the city that respectively rent and own their home. All data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau 1-Year American Community Survey for 2024. Some 2023 data was included for comparison.

Housing costs for homeowners include mortgage and home equity payments, real estate taxes, property insurance, utilities and fuels, and HOA/condo fees where applicable. Housing costs for renters include the contracted rent plus the average monthly cost of utilities and fuels (if paid by the renter).

This story was produced by SmartAsset and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.