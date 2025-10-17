Honda, Mazda USA

Used Honda Civic vs. Mazda3

For decades, the Honda Civic has earned a reputation as an affordable, comfortable, and fuel-efficient compact car. As one of Honda’s top-selling vehicles, the Civic has nearly become the default pick for many people looking for affordable transportation. But what if you want to break away from the pack? Is there anything out there that offers the same features, but also stands out a bit more? Yes, but you might not have heard of it. Here’s why.

If new compact car sales were a race, the Civic would finish first, while the Mazda3 would come in seventh place—it’s the classic underdog story. And as with any good come-from-behind tale, there’s a lot to root for in the Mazda3, though doing so may require some trade-offs.

The basics: Honda Civic vs. Mazda3

CarMax partnered with Edmunds for this comparison, which mainly focuses on the 2022 model year for both vehicles, as it represents a sweet spot for used car shoppers. It’s far enough away that you can find one for a relatively affordable price, but it also allows you to look at more recent years for those who prefer something newer. This story will also cover items that might’ve changed over the years later in this story.

The Honda Civic and Mazda3 are compact cars available as sedans or hatchbacks. This was the first year of the Civic’s 11th generation, while the Mazda3 began its current (fourth) generation in 2019. Both come with standard front-wheel drive, though the Mazda is also available with all-wheel drive.

Which Has Better Styling?

If you like the latest designs, the Civic has the edge here. And if you don’t like the look of a traditional hatchback but do like the utility it provides, the Civic hatch looks more sedan-like in its execution. However, the Mazda3’s swoopy styling still looks as fresh as it did when it debuted and stands out more than the modestly styled Civic. But not everyone feels that way, so this one is a toss-up.

Which Is the Larger Car?

The Civic and Mazda3 sedans are about the same length, while the Mazda3 is about an inch taller. The hatchback body styles have a bigger discrepancy, as the Civic hatch is about 3.4 inches longer than the Mazda.

Interior space:

Front headroom and front legroom are nearly identical in both vehicles and both body styles. In the rear, however, the Civic’s size gives it the advantage. The Civic has about 2.5 inches more rear shoulder room and 2.3 inches more rear legroom than the Mazda3. If you plan on carrying passengers in the back seats often, they’ll likely be more comfortable in the Honda.

Cargo space:

The Honda Civic sedan has a larger trunk (14.8 cubic feet) than the Mazda3 (13.2 cubic feet). Both hatchbacks offer more cargo capacity, but again the Civic takes the lead with 24.5 cubic feet, compared to the Mazda3’s 20.1 cubic feet.

Which Has a Nicer Cabin?

Both cars have noticeably better interior appointments than their predecessors and many of their competitors. The materials feel more premium than those of other vehicles in this price range, and the controls are all laid out intuitively. However, the way you interact with the primary information screen might swing you one way or the other.

Control knob versus touchscreen:

Inspired by the German luxury automakers, Mazda uses a rotary control knob as the way to interact with the center screen. The idea is that the screen will not only remain free of fingerprints but also be less distracting for drivers since they can operate the system while keeping their eyes on the road. It takes some time to get used to, but if you read owner reviews on Edmunds, people swear by it.

The Civic uses a traditional touchscreen setup, which, if you own a smartphone, shouldn’t have much of a learning curve. You do have to look at the screen to make sure you’re hitting the right button, but many people might prefer this method of interaction since it is the most common interface in vehicles today.

What Are the Engine Choices?

Honda

Civic:

The base engine for the Civic is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 158 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque.

Midlevel EX trims and higher get a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (180 hp, 177 lb-ft).

Both the 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter engines were paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), which, on the one hand, helps improve fuel economy. On the other hand, it drives and feels slightly different than a traditional multispeed transmission. It’s not a dealbreaker by any means, but for some, it can take time to get used to. A six-speed manual transmission was available on certain Sport hatchback models, though they are likely rare. Finally, all Civic models came in front-wheel-drive configuration only.

Off on an adjacent branch is the sporty Civic Si, with its upgraded version of the turbocharged 1.5-liter engine (200 hp, 192 lb-ft).

Finally, the high-performance Civic Type R debuted for the 2023 model year, with its own turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (315 hp, 310 lb-ft).

The Civic Si and Type R are only available with manual transmissions.

NOTE: Starting in 2025, the 1.5-liter engine that was the top engine on regular Civic models was replaced by a Sport Hybrid engine that makes 200 horsepower and gets about 50 EPA-estimated combined mpg.

Mazda USA

Mazda3:

From the 2019 to 2020 model years, every Mazda3 came with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine (186 horsepower, 186 lb-ft of torque) regardless of the trim level. This engine was offered through the subsequent years and even received a five-horsepower bump in 2023, taking it to 191 hp.

Two new engines were added for the 2021 model year. The first was a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (155 horsepower, 150 lb-ft of torque) for a more affordable base model. This engine had a short life, however, as it was discontinued for the 2023 model year.

The other engine to debut for 2021 was a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine (227 hp and 310 lb-ft on regular gas or 250 hp and 320 lb-ft on 93 octane gas). This Turbo model was more expensive and positioned as a luxury car alternative rather than a dedicated sports car.

All Mazda3 engines came with a traditional six-speed automatic transmission. Similar to the Civic, a manual transmission was offered only on a single trim level (2.5 Premium), in hatchback style only, and only in front-wheel drive.

The Mazda3 was available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (AWD), in either hatchback or sedan form, with the exception of the Turbo models, which were AWD only.

How Do They Drive?

The base and midlevel engines on both the Civic and the Mazda3 offer similar levels of power, which translates to similar levels of performance. The midlevel engines, in particular, offer plenty of power to merge on the highway or pass a slower vehicle. In Edmundsâ€™ testing, both vehicles proved to be nimble around corners and offer an entertaining drive, relative to their commuter car status. The top engines for both the Civic and Mazda3 are completely different beasts that transform the way the cars perform, and offer more thrills on the road, for those who can handle the higher price tag.

Which Car Has Better Fuel Economy?

The Mazda3’s EPA estimated rating is between 26 and 31 mpg in mixed driving, depending on the choice of engine.

Edmunds had a 2020 Mazda3 with the 2.5-liter engine in its testing fleet for a year and averaged about 28.3 mpg combined.

The Civic’s EPA-estimated rating is between 24 to 36 mpg in mixed driving conditions, depending on the choice of engine and equipment.

The upgraded 1.5-liter turbo engine in the Civic not only offers more power but also slightly better fuel economy than the base engine. Edmunds observed 33.4 mpg from a Civic Touring (EPA estimate 34 mpg) test car on its mixed-driving evaluation route. The Civic is the winner in this category, as it has a higher ceiling for fuel economy and it is easier to hit its EPA estimates.

Which Car Has Better Pricing?

The Mazda3 was the pricier vehicle when these cars were new, as the automaker decided to take the car in a more premium direction. Fast-forward a few years and the roles have reversed. According to CarMax data, the average sales price of a 2022 Honda Civic late last year was about $24,697. Compare that to an average of $22,885 for a comparable Mazda3. Due to its popularity, the Civic retains its value better, which is good for owners but less so for prospective buyers. The Mazda3, on the other hand, tends to offer a better value for an equally good car. Judging this by the average used car price, the Mazda takes the win here.

Which Car Wins?

In this underdog tale, the scrappy contender didn’t win the match, but it put up a valiant effort that earned the respect of its rival. The Honda Civic is likely the better choice for most people since few cars out there offer the same combination of refinement, utility, and fuel efficiency. But if you prefer to stand out from the crowd and are OK with a slightly smaller vehicle, the Mazda3 offers many of the same features at a better value.

This story was produced by CarMax and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.