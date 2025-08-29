Gianfranco Vivi // Shutterstock

Best places to live in America

What makes somewhere an ideal hometown? The answer has changed throughout the decades. In recent years, southern states have welcomed an influx of new residents, but moving preferences may be trending toward the Midwest. According to Redfin’s April 2025 analysis of Census Bureau data, states in America’s heartland—including Texas, Ohio, and Michigan—saw a 2.65% population increase between 2020 and 2024. Newcomers may be attracted to these locales for their affordable housing and abundant job opportunities. But these are far from the only factors determining where people want to live.

The suburbs were born in the middle of the 20th century. Post-World War II, white Americans were entranced by the idea of owning their own newly affordable homes with plots of green lawn space, especially as cities experienced severe housing shortages. Consequently, and rapidly, the suburbs grew to accommodate the demand.

However, these days, the concept and possibility of cookie-cutter neighborhoods, once considered modern, has become less popular. Home ownership is far less attainable than it was 20 years ago. Furthermore, more people are starting to appreciate urban advantages such as walkability and communal spaces.

Areas that used to be highly desirable have been overrun with residents, causing the cost of living to skyrocket and that initial affordability to tank. For example, Carbondale, Colorado, has seen home prices increase by more than 450% in the past two decades, according to a September 2024 Forbes report.

There are various priorities and deciding factors in choosing the best place to live in America, from affordability to a stellar school system to access to shopping and entertainment. Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live as of August 2025, using Niche data on cities, towns, and suburbs. Niche ranks places to live based on an array of factors, including cost of living, residents’ education, housing prices, and public school grades.

The Midwest dominates the list, with many potential hometowns appealing for similar reasons: safe environments, a commitment to education, and proximity to the cultural attractions of an urban area or nearby wilderness for hiking. Some are especially quaint and historic, while others have experienced tech booms.

Whether you are looking to relocate, just daydreaming about a change of scenery, or curious to see if your hometown is named, take a look at the American towns and cities that have earned their spots on this list of the top 50 places to live in the United States.

#50. Loudoun Valley Estates

– Location: Suburb in Virginia

– Population: 10,323

A little over 30 miles from Washington D.C., Loudoun Valley Estates is a planned community located directly adjacent to the Ashburn Metro station. It offers residents a perfect mix of suburban and rural environments, as well as easy city access. Loudoun Valley’s public schools are highly rated, and the liberal-leaning community has been described as welcoming and open.

#49. Aspinwall

– Location: Suburb of Pittsburgh

– Population: 2,866

A charming suburb of Pittsburgh, Aspinwall offers residents a dense, diverse suburban atmosphere. The welcoming and vibrant community is home to everything you could need, from restaurants and bars to parks and shopping districts.

#48. Bentonville

– Location: Town in Arkansas

– Population: 56,326

The birthplace and headquarters of Walmart, Bentonville is a fast-growing town in Northwest Arkansas. The city describes itself as “the new capital of cool,” and is a regional hub for arts, culinary, and outdoor experiences. Renowned for its mountain biking trails, the city is a haven for outdoor sports enthusiasts.

#47. Westchase

– Location: Suburb of Tampa

– Population: 24,818

Westchase is a suburb of Tampa, best known for its golf course and the nearby Tampa Bay Downs, a horse racing track. A walkable community, the village has plenty to offer, including a vibrant culinary scene, public amenities like pools, parks, and splashpads, as well as highly rated schools. Built in the early ’90s, the area has a distinctive look similar to that of Tampa’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

#46. Potomac

– Location: Suburb in Maryland

– Population: 46,230

A highly-affluent suburb in Maryland, Potomac is an easily-commutable distance from Washington D.C., where many of its residents work. Despite being quite densely populated, Potomac has retained its rustic feel thanks to its farm and manor-style homes. It has consistently been rated one of the best places to raise a family in the state, thanks to its abundance of private schools and highly-rated public schools, as well as its overall safety.

#45. Ellicott City

– Location: Suburb of Baltimore

– Population: 73,737

Ellicott City is known for its historic downtown district, which is home to hundreds of 18th- and 19th-century buildings. The town is brimming with antique shops and museums, including the B&O Ellicott City Station Museum. It lies along the historic National Road, America’s first highway.

#44. Princeton Junction

– Location: Town in New Jersey

– Population: 1,842

Princeton Junction, an affluent area, has a suburban feel with highly rated schools. Residents are positioned near all kinds of restaurants, playgrounds, and theme parks. There are multiple vineyards and an orchard in the area, as well as Princeton Battlefield State Park.

#43. Cambridge

– Location: City in Massachusetts

– Population: 117,794

Cambridge is across the Charles River from Boston and is home to Harvard University, the first higher education school in America, founded in 1636. The city was built by Puritan colonists, who obtained a deed to the land from the female chief of the Massachusett tribe. Today, Cambridge draws students who study at Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Lesley University.

#42. Ardsley

– Location: Suburb of New York City

– Population: 5,005

At just 1.3 square miles, Ardsley may be tiny in size, but this New York village sure knows how to pack a punch. Located just north of the city, Ardsley sits along two rivers–the Saw Mill River and Sprain Brook–and boasts miles of local trails connected to the larger South County Trailway system. Its quaint downtown is walkable, but those looking for big city amenities can get to Manhattan in under an hour.

#41. River Edge

– Location: Suburb in New Jersey

– Population: 12,024

Located on the banks of the Hackensack River, River Edge is a mid-sized New Jersey suburb. Its proximity to the city, abundance of public parks and facilities, and comparatively low cost of living for the area make it a desirable place to live. River Edge is also the home of “the bridge that saved a nation,” an important Revolutionary War site.

#40. Kensington

– Location: Suburb of New York City

– Population: 1,462

Established 100 years ago, Kensington is a small village located on the north shore of Long Island. One of the community’s major draws is its waterfront park, which includes a 500-foot sand beach, boat dock, tennis courts, miniature lakes, and one of the largest freshwater pools in the country.

#39. Vernon Hills

– Location: Suburb of Chicago

– Population: 26,772

Vernon Hills, an urban-suburban environment, serves as a hub for shopping, dining, and leisure. Its Hawthorn Mall, with over 140 stores, is being redeveloped into a suite of luxury apartments, shopping and dining options, and green spaces for community events.

#38. Ballwin

– Location: Suburb of St. Louis

– Population: 30,835

Ballwin sprang up as a mail route between nearby St. Louis and Jefferson City. Today, Manchester Road is still a retail hotspot. The town is a half-hour drive from major universities—including the University of Missouri-St. Louis—and has inexpensive water and energy as well as robust parks, schools, and entertainment options.

#37. Ridgewood

– Location: Suburb in New Jersey

– Population: 26,076

Just 20 miles from midtown Manhattan, Ridgewood is one of New York City’s most expensive bedroom communities. The highly affluent neighborhood was established in the late 19th century, and as a result, it’s home to a number of historic homes and sites. With an excellent school system and low crime rates, it would make a great place to raise a family.

#36. Taylor Lake Village

– Location: Suburb of Houston

– Population: 3,678

Despite being just outside of Houston, Taylor Lake Village feels quite sprawling and rural. The forested subdivisions have dozens of waterfront houses and a shared 40-acre community park. Described as tight-knit, with plenty of regular community events from local swim teams to garden clubs and neighborhood parties, the area provides a level of involvement that’s hard to come by these days.

#35. Stone Ridge

– Location: Suburb in Virginia

– Population: 16,340

Stone Ridge is less than 40 miles from Washington D.C. and close to Dulles International Airport. Nearly nine in 10 families own their homes. The town features a clubhouse with a fitness center, an amphitheater, three swimming pools, miles of walking trails, and the Loudoun County Gum Spring Library.

#34. Sugar Land

– Location: Town in Texas

– Population: 109,735

Sugar Land’s proximity to Houston means that its residents reap the benefits of a highly skilled workforce: 60% of residents over 25 have a bachelor’s degree or higher, and there are over 500,000 college graduates within a 30-minute drive. The town, which got its start as a hub for sugarcane production, was one of the fastest-growing communities in the country from 2017 to 2022. Today, many residents work in advanced manufacturing and biotech.

#33. Morrisville

– Location: Suburb of Raleigh

– Population: 30,471

Morrisville is a booming tech town, located just minutes from North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park. Its strategic location allows residents an easy commute to work, proximity to the amenities of larger cities like Raleigh and Durham, and access to a plethora of hiking trails and natural reserves. It’s also just two hours from the coast, making vacations a breeze,

#32. The Woodlands

– Location: City in Texas

– Population: 116,916

If life in The Woodlands is good, it’s because it was designed to be that way: The town was a planned community founded in 1974, intended to offer both convenient amenities and proximity to nature. The latter is certainly true—the city boasts 151 parks and 220 miles of hiking and biking trails. Major employers include ExxonMobil, Occidental Petroleum, and multiple hospitals, with energy and health care dominating the job market.

#31. Chesterfield

– Location: Suburb of St. Louis

– Population: 49,591

While there are many wonders in nearby St. Louis, few of the big city’s attractions are as unique as the Butterfly House in Chesterfield, a tropical conservatory that opened in 1998. The city is home to excellent public schools, is a great place to raise a family, and also has a hopping beer scene.

#30. Pepper Pike

– Location: Suburb of Cleveland

– Population: 6,807

Pepper Pike is known as the city “close to everything.” It is a safe community with outstanding schools and convenient shopping and restaurants. Nearby attractions include the Maltz Museum of Jewish heritage in Beachwood.

#29. Alamo Heights

– Location: Suburb of San Antonio

– Population: 7,443

Positioned just five miles north of downtown San Antonio, Alamo Heights is a charming, tree-lined neighborhood. Home to a portion of the University of the Incarnate Word, Alamo Heights offers plenty of employment opportunities and has a thriving small business community.

#28. Meadowbrook

– Location: Suburb of Birmingham

– Population: 8,939

Offering big city access and outdoor charm, Meadowbrook lies just outside of Birmingham’s city limits. Just ten minutes from Oak Mountain State Park, residents have easy access to its hundreds of miles of trails, beaches, horse stables, and more. Mountain biking trails in the area have been included on the International Mountain Biking Association’s list of EPIC rides.

#27. Holly Hills

– Location: Suburb of Denver

– Population: 2,652

Holly Hills gets top reviews as a place to raise a family and retire. It’s walkable and diverse, with great public schools. Nearly all of its homes are older, built from 1940 to 1969, and many have four or more bedrooms. Downtown Denver is easily accessible via light rail.

#26. Great Neck Plaza

– Location: Suburb of New York City

– Population: 7,503

Great Neck Plaza is home to educated professionals. The village is diverse, with internationally born residents accounting for 36.6% of the population. Commuters often use public transportation, such as the Long Island Rail Road.

#25. Los Alamos

– Location: Town in New Mexico

– Population: 13,471

Los Alamos is known as the birthplace of the atomic bomb, but it’s also charming and livable. It has more than 300 days of sunshine each year; easy access to wilderness, mesas, mountains, and canyons; and a thriving arts scene. Its schools are among the best in the state, and jobs at the Los Alamos National Laboratory draw highly educated and innovative people to the area.

#24. Fulton

– Location: Suburb of Baltimore

– Population: 5,946

At the halfway point between Baltimore and Washington D.C., Fulton offers easy access to both major cities. Located in the second-wealthiest county in the country, the upscale community is small, tight-knit, and full of charm. Residents have plenty of employment opportunities, with major companies like Apple, Johns Hopkins, Harris Teeter, and more boasting outposts in the area.

#23. North Bethesda

– Location: Suburb in Maryland

– Population: 49,498

Several nonprofits, including the KID Museum, are headquartered in North Bethesda. Its public schools post high rankings, while Georgetown Preparatory School is one of America’s oldest boarding schools. Residents who work in Washington D.C. have a relatively short commute to the nation’s capital.

#22. Coppell

– Location: Suburb of Dallas

– Population: 42,029

Coppell has a small-town feel, partially thanks to its Old Town district, the original site of a small farming community. It ranks particularly well for its public schools and family-friendly atmosphere.

#21. Swarthmore

– Location: Suburb of Philadelphia

– Population: 6,524

In Swarthmore, crime rates are low and the school rankings are high. Its cost of living, driven by high housing prices, is 33% higher than the national average. The city is home to the prestigious Swarthmore College, founded in 1864 by members of the Religious Society of Friends, or Quakers.

#20. Princeton

– Location: Town in New Jersey

– Population: 30,451

Besides being home to Princeton University and the Institute for Advanced Study, Princeton has been recognized as a healthy place to live. It boasts parks and a wildlife refuge and is a semi-wooded community with various types of housing, including an 86-year-old affordable housing program.

#19. Ho-Ho-Kus

– Location: Suburb in New Jersey

– Population: 4,230

Established in 1698, Ho-Ho-Kus is a 1.7-square-mile suburb in Bergen County 20 miles from New York City. Its name reflects its Indigenous origins—the area was home to the Lenni Lenape tribe—and likely derives from “Mah-Ho-Ho-Kus,” or “red cedar.” Ho-Ho-Kus has a small-town atmosphere and remains a tight-knit and safe place to live.

#18. Alpharetta

– Location: Town in Georgia

– Population: 66,355

Alpharetta has existed since the early 19th century, when it was a trading post for pioneers in search of fertile land. Today, it is known as the “Technology City of the South” because of the companies based there, including Verizon, Fiserv, and LexisNexis. Tech enthusiasts can also enjoy a visit to the nearby Computer Museum of America.

#17. Blue Ash

– Location: Suburb of Cincinnati

– Population: 13,374

Blue Ash is home to a regional college of the University of Cincinnati and the popular Summit Park and accompanying observation tower. Major employers in the city include the university, Kroger, and Allegion.

#16. Hinsdale

– Location: Suburb of Chicago

– Population: 17,155

So many historic buildings are still standing in downtown Hinsdale that the district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, particularly for its architecture. Residents can immerse themselves in the town’s past at the Hinsdale History Museum, which features a restored home filled with relics donated by local citizens.

#15. Cary

– Location: Suburb of Raleigh

– Population: 176,686

Cary, located near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, has been called one of the safest cities in America. The town is home to the North Carolina Courage of the National Women’s Soccer League and USA Baseball’s national training complex. Cary has its own public transportation system with fixed-route and door-to-door service.

#14. Brentwood

– Location: Suburb of St. Louis

– Population: 8,151

Close to St. Louis, Brentwood packs multiple green spaces, housing options, schools, restaurants, and leisure options into just two square miles. One year ago, the city approved $436 million to revitalize 77.2 acres along Manchester Road, including flood mitigation, a new park, and infrastructure upgrades.

#13. North Potomac

– Location: Suburb in Maryland

– Population: 23,994

About 20 miles from Washington D.C., North Potomac has great public schools and plenty of diversity. During spring and fall, trails fill with fitness enthusiasts. It’s also home to the Westleigh Recreation Club and close to art museums, historic parks, and plenty of shopping options.

#12. Clarendon Hills

– Location: Suburb of Chicago

– Population: 8,642

Only 18 miles from Chicago, Clarendon Hills has low crime and a high quality of life. Downtown is often bustling with community events, including Dancin’ in the Street, Daisy Days, and an annual tree lighting ceremony.

#11. Innsbrook

– Location: Suburb of Richmond

– Population: 8,559

Innsbrook is a mixed-use community with residences, office spaces, lakes, and trails. It was founded in 1979 on 850 acres of undeveloped rural land not far from Richmond, the state capital.

#10. Naperville

– Location: City in Illinois

– Population: 149,424

Naperville doesn’t just have a variety of employment industries, a low crime rate, and public and parochial schools—it also has the best public library system in the U.S. The town has many entertainment sources, including a municipal band that hosts summer concerts, a local theater, a farmers market, and a robust pickleball culture.

#9. Okemos

– Location: Suburb of Lansing

– Population: 25,503

Named for an Ojibwe (Chippewa) chief, Okemos is a favored settling site for employees of nearby Michigan State University. The suburb is diverse and boasts some of the best-ranked schools in Michigan. A short drive away, Potter Park Zoo is an excellent attraction. Art and architecture admirers can also marvel at the Goetsch-Winckler House.

#8. Cinco Ranch

– Location: Suburb of Houston

– Population: 19,139

There are pools for the whole family to enjoy in the planned community of Cinco Ranch. Residents also take advantage of a golf club and several trails and parks. The suburb has top-of-the-line schools and educated, diverse residents who double the national median household income.

#7. Brookline

– Location: Suburb of Boston

– Population: 62,822

First and foremost, Brookline has its own puppet theater, the Puppet Showplace Theater. Residents and visitors can also step inside John F. Kennedy’s childhood home, and comedian Conan O’Brien is among the noted graduates of Brookline High School.

#6. Penn Wynne

– Location: Suburb of Philadelphia

– Population: 6,220

In the leafy Philadelphia suburb of Penn Wynne, public school test scores are higher than the national average. There is an active civic association, and dining, shopping, entertainment, and leisure options abound.

#5. Ardmore

– Location: Suburb of Philadelphia

– Population: 14,165

One of the first outdoor shopping centers in the country, Suburban Square opened in 1928. Ardmore is also home to great schools, parks, dining options, and a daily farmers market. The affluent, historic suburb spawned the Clover Market of vintage and artisanal goods, which hosts both Ardmore Restaurant Week and Ardmore Oktoberfest each year.

#4. Johns Creek

– Location: Suburb of Atlanta

– Population: 82,115

Johns Creek has been ranked the safest city in Georgia multiple times. With an international community that comprises one-fourth of the suburb’s population, Johns Creek gets high marks for cultural diversity. The town is home to quality restaurants, stores, and parks and even has its own arts center and symphony orchestra.

#3. Madison

– Location: Suburb of Huntsville

– Population: 58,335

Madison is close to two large industries that have helped spur population, economic, and infrastructural growth: military and space. The Redstone Arsenal army base and Marshall Space Flight Center are based nearby, generating thousands of jobs. The median household income is over $118,000, far above the national average, and the unemployment rate is only 1.8%.

#2. Carmel

– Location: Town in Indiana

– Population: 100,501

In recent years, Carmel has been recognized as the best place to raise a family in Indiana, one of America’s safest cities, and the best place to launch a career. The town also has a serene Japanese garden for residents and visitors to enjoy.

#1. Chesterbrook

– Location: Suburb of Philadelphia

– Population: 5,439

Residents enjoy top-quality schools, parklands, quiet streets, and safety in Chesterbrook, about a 30-minute drive from Philadelphia. The suburb is adjacent to Valley Forge National Historical Park, the site of the 1777-78 winter encampment of Gen. George Washington and the Continental Army. During that time, the ragtag soldiers trained to become a disciplined and unified force.

