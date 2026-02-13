Wendy’s will continue closing hundreds of stores through mid-2026

By Auzinea Bacon, CNN

(CNN) — Wendy’s said Friday that it plans to shutter between 5% and 6% of its restaurants in the first half of the year.

The closures are part of a previously announced turnaround plan, which the fast-food chain said in November would include closing hundreds of restaurants.

Twenty-eight stores closed during the fourth quarter as part of the plan, interim CEO Ken Cook said during the company’s earnings call. Wendy’s had 5,969 US restaurants at the end of year, according to the company’s earnings.

Decisions to close “consistently underperforming restaurants” have been made with Wendy’s franchisees, who can instead focus on stores that may return more profit, Cook added.

The company has not announced a list of affected stores.

Wendy’s US sales are in a slump, with same-store sales falling again during the last quarter of 2025 by 11.3%, according to the company’s earnings. Same-store sales were down 5.6% for the whole year.

Cook said Wendy’s has focused too much on limited-time promotions, but is now focusing on everyday value, including changes to its Biggie meals.

Wendy’s expanded its Biggie offerings in January to include the $4 Biggie Bites, a $6 Biggie Bag and an $8 Biggie Bundle. That could appeal to value-conscious consumers who are pulling back on discretionary spending, like eating out, due to inflation pressures.

And last year, Cook said its newly released chicken tenders, called “Tendys,” were performing well amid same-store sales declines.

