Tesla’s revenue and profit tumble to cap off rough 2025

(CNN) — Telsa’s revenue and profits tumbled in the fourth quarter, capping off the most difficult year for the electric automaker since it became profitable six years ago.

Tesla said Wednesday that its adjusted income fell 16% during the last three months of 2025, for a total drop of 46% for the year. Its net income fell further, dropping 61% in the quarter.

The drop didn’t come as a surprise – the company posted its biggest year-over-year sales volume drop ever in the fourth quarter.

The financial problems are a big about-face for what was once the fastest growing and most profitable automaker in the world, one that helped bring electric vehicles to the mass market. But as its EV sales decline, CEO Elon Musk and his fans on Wall Street have focused more on his ambitious plans for self-driving “robotaxis” and humanoid robots that have yet to live up to promises.

Tesla’s global EV sales in the quarter fell despite rising worldwide. The brand’s reputation took a hit last year among some American and European buyers – backlash to Musk’s political activities. And all US EV sales dropped off later in the year following the elimination of a $7,500 US tax credit for EV buyers.

Tesla also faces increased competition from other automakers, particularly in China, Tesla’s second largest market behind the United States. In fact, Tesla in 2025 lost its title of world’s largest electric vehicle maker to Chinese automaker BYD.

None of those problems is reflected in the share price.

Since Musk stepped back from the Trump administration and returned to Tesla fulltime in the spring, he’s focused his energy on robotaxis and humanoid robots. The promise of both alone has been enough to lift the stock to a record level in December, although it has retreated somewhat since that peak.

Shares of Tesla (TSLA) rose about 3% in after-hours trading after the company said in its earnings statement that it planned to expand its robotaxi service to seven markets in the first half of this year. That’s on top of the two it currently serves, although with Tesla employees in the cars as “safety monitors.”

The company previously said that its robotaxi service would serve half of the US population by the end of 2025. Three months ago, it amended that to eight to 10 markets by the end of 2025.

