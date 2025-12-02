US gas prices drop below $3 a gallon for first time since May 2021

By Matt Egan, CNN

(CNN) — Gas prices dropped below an average of $3 a gallon in the United States on Tuesday for the first time in four-and-a-half years.

The milestone represents a rare feel-good story in a years-long affordability crisis marked by high prices for necessities.

According to AAA, the national average for regular gas dipped to $2.998 a gallon, compared with $3.001 on Monday. Pump prices are down about six cents in just the past week and are below $3 for the first time since May 2021.

Gas is also cheaper than it was last year, albeit modestly. The national average a year ago was $3.05 a gallon.

Prices are even lower in many parts of the country.

According to AAA, the average price for gas is below $2.75 a gallon in 18 states, including New Mexico, South Carolina, Wisconsin, Iowa and Colorado.

It’s a far cry from 2022 when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices skyrocketing. At one point, gas prices surged beyond $5 a gallon for the first time ever, prompting the Biden administration to release emergency oil stockpiles.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

