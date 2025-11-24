By Alicia Wallace, CNN

(CNN) — The holiday season is kicking into full gear at a time when affordability and the rising cost of living have escalated to crisis mode for many households.

Still, some shoppers say they intend to spend more on holiday gifts than they did last year, while others plan to pull back.

How are you approaching your holiday spending this year? Do you expect your paycheck to stretch far? Are you adjusting gift-giving or making other changes? If you’re interested in sharing your experience and perspective with a CNN reporter for possible inclusion in an upcoming story, we’d like to hear from you.

We will not include anything in an upcoming article without first reaching out to you and interviewing you.

