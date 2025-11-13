Apple launches $229.95 iPhone Pocket ‘sock’ to widespread bemusement

By Jack Guy, CNN

London (CNN) — Apple has built its reputation on cutting-edge devices and sleek design, but the company’s latest product is decidedly more low-tech.

The iPhone Pocket is a knitted strap developed in conjunction with fashion designer Issey Miyake, “born from the idea of creating an additional pocket,” Apple (AAPL) announced in a statement Tuesday.

Designed to fit any iPhone, the Pocket will be released Friday and will be available in a range of colors.

“Apple and ISSEY MIYAKE share a design approach that celebrates craftsmanship, simplicity, and delight,” Molly Anderson, Apple’s vice president of industrial design, said in the statement.

“This clever extra pocket exemplifies those ideas and is a natural accompaniment to our products,” she added. “Its recognizable silhouette offers a beautiful new way to carry your iPhone, AirPods, and favourite everyday items.”

However, eyebrows have been raised by the hefty price tag of what Apple says is a product “inspired by the concept of ‘a piece of cloth,’” with the short Pocket set to cost $149.95 and the long version $229.95.

“$230 for a cut up sock. Apple people will pay anything for anything as long as it’s Apple,” wrote one user on X.

Others likened the Pocket to the neon-green mankini worn by Sacha Baron Cohen’s comic character Borat, with another X user posting a picture of the lime-green Pocket alongside an image of Borat in his revealing swimwear. “Same vibe,” reads the caption.

While there was incredulity in some quarters, others had a more nuanced reaction.

Technology analyst MG Siegler called it “an insanely expensive sock” in his Spyglass newsletter Wednesday, before exploring the rationale behind the product.

Siegler said Miyake was one of Steve Jobs’ favorite fashion designers.

“I think the most important/interesting aspect of this product is actually the continuing trend of turning the iPhone into a wearable,” he wrote.

“What started with armbands for runners back in the day is now more of a daily wearable strap for many people, it seems,” added Siegler, citing the launch earlier this year of Apple’s iPhone Crossbody Strap, which retails at $59.

“It’s another accessory and a way to splash some color upon your outfit,” he said, referring to Apple’s latest offering.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.