Starbucks’ new rules: Buy something or get out

New York (CNN) — Starbucks is scrapping a policy that had let anyone hang out at its cafes or use the restrooms without making a purchase. The new rules are part of a larger effort to improve Starbucks’ cafe experience – but they reverse a policy that was put in place after one of the company’s biggest-ever PR disasters.

The new code of conduct, announced to stores Monday, is part of CEO Brian Niccol’s strategy to lure back customers, boost sagging sales and improve worker relations. It applies to all locations in North America and will be displayed on store doors.

The changes are a “practical step that helps us prioritize our paying customers who want to sit and enjoy our cafes or need to use the restroom during their visit,” said a Starbucks spokesperson in a statement. “By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone.”

Other changes include a ban on panhandling, discrimination, consuming outside alcohol and vaping, according to the policy posted online. Employees will receive training on the new policy.

Starbucks is also trying to incentivize customers to stay in its cafes instead of ordering to-go by giving perks for in-store orders. For example, all customers can get free refills for in-store orders. Beginning January 27, all customers can get one free hot or iced coffee refill served in its ceramic mugs or reusable glasses brought in by the customer. Previously, the perk only applied to members of Starbucks’ loyalty program.

Behind the changes

Limiting restroom access comes at a time when many US cities and suburbs lack adequate public access to them. That has left private companies like Starbucks, McDonald’s and other chains to fill the void.

Opening restrooms and cafes to the general public has helped Starbucks brand itself as a “third place” between work and home and bring potential customers through the door. However, the policy has created challenges for employees and customers alike.

The open-door policy began in 2018 after two Black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location while waiting for a friend. One of the men said he asked to use the restroom shortly after walking in and was told it was only for paying customers. The incident was caught on camera and morphed into a PR disaster for Starbucks.

In 2022, Starbucks’ former CEO Howard Schultz said it might not be able to keep its bathrooms open, blaming a growing mental health problem that poses a threat to its staff and customers. That same year, Starbucks closed more than a dozen locations, primarily located in downtown spots, citing safety concerns.

This week’s changes come as Niccol aims to reinvigorate the beleaguered chain. He previously stated that he wanted Starbucks to return to its roots as a “community coffeehouse” with comfortable seats and a better distinction between “to-go” and “for-here” service.

“There’s a shared sense that we have drifted from our core,” Niccol said in September. “We’re committed to elevating the in-store experience — ensuring our spaces reflect the sights, smells and sounds that define Starbucks.”

