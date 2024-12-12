Amazon plans to donate $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration

By Kaitlan Collins, CNN

(CNN) — Amazon is planning to donate $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Bezos is expected to visit with Trump in person in the coming days, as he and other tech founders seek closer relationships with the incoming president.

Bezos and Trump spoke over the summer after the first assassination attempt. Bezos publicly praised Trump at the time.

The WSJ first reported the planned donation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.