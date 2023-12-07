MacKenzie Scott donated $2.15 billion to hundreds of charities this past year

By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is in the giving mood this holiday season.

Scott announced Wednesday $2.15 billion in donations over the past year on her website, Yield Giving. She said in the post that the nonprofit donated to 360 organizations, “every one of whom could use more allies.”

The causes were wide-ranging. She made donations to the Asian American Journalists Association (an undisclosed amount) and $12 million to the Howard University College of Medicine. Organizations that provided relief to rural communities in India, abortion pill delivery services, and several legal aid services received donations.

Yield Giving maintains a database of donation amounts from philanthropies. Almost all disclosed amounts were in the millions, and several, such as Canopy Planet (environmental justice), Start Early (child development), and Malaria Consortium, were $10 million. Some donations reached $20 million.

In 2022, Scott said her team had donated more than $3.8 billion to 465 organizations over the course of nine months. She’s gifted $436 million to Habitat for Humanity and $84.5 million to Girl Scouts of the USA, its largest ever donation from a single individual.

Scott is well known for her philanthropic behaviors and surprise donations to organizations. Scott helped build tech giant Amazon with her then-husband Jeff Bezos. The couple divorced in 2019. She currently has a net worth of $33.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

