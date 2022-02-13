World stocks, Wall St futures sink on Ukraine invasion fears

By JOE McDONALD

AP Business Writer

BEIJING (AP) — Global stocks and Wall Street futures have tumbled as fears of a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine mount. Frankfurt and Paris opened down more than 3%. London lost 2% and Tokyo slid 2.2%. Shanghai and Hong Kong also retreated. Wall Street slid after the White House told Americans to leave Ukraine within 48 hours. Others including Russia pulled diplomats and their citizens out of the country. Russia is one of the biggest oil producers. Any military action that disrupts supplies could send shockwaves through energy markets and global industry. Investors already were on edge about Fed plans to wind down economic stimulus to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high.