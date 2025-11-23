Santa Barbara Wedding Expo offers inspiration and one stop shopping

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) Romance filled the air at the Santa Barbara Wedding Expo.

Vendors filled the Santa Barbara Women's Club.

"We have our Santa Barbara Fall wedding expo, we have all of these wonderful wedding vendors out here showing their stuff, and brides and grooms coming to check out and meet the vendors and, book vendors for the wedding, " Central Coast Bride owner Carla Langer.

"It gives you an idea of, like what, what you can have at weddings. And then it also gives it more of a feel of, like interacting with a person that's part of that venue," said Annabel Whittington.

Bride-to be Jaclyn Hannah enjoyed it.

"We're looking for flowers, photographers, desserts, all the fun stuff. giving me really good ideas and things that I didn't even know or options like dessert carts," said Hannah.

"We have pretty much every category covered. We've got, photo booth, we've got TJ, we've got florals, we've got dresses. We have bartenders. We even have the Boozy Burros, said Langer.

Boozy Burros Co-owner John Machamer said it's a new business.

"Our miniature donkeys that can come to your event, and they'll deliver beers or cocktails. Today we've got Helen and Enzo, we're all small businesses here, and this is a great way to check it out. And we potential clients," said Machamer.

Coastal Charm co-owner Christina Chelebian offers wedding guests things to do.

"We are exhibiting our bar for bridal showers and bachelorettes, where we pop up at your event and do custom charms, jewelry, we love being a part of these events because it makes us part of the community. And we love meeting new people and getting our name out there," said Chelebian.

Odalys Linville of Martinez Catering had plenty of samples on hand.

"We feed the guests at your big day and we provide everything from just the food to full service stop we love seeing our vendors. We love coming and seeing what everybody offers and being here for the bride and groom," said Linville.

There is another expo coming up on March 1st.

For more information visit https://CentralCoastBride.com