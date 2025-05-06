Skip to Content
Goleta to approve Pride of Place grants

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
Updated
today at 5:10 pm
Published 5:09 pm

GOLETA, Calif.-The city of Goleta plans to approve Pride of Place grants, known as POPs, during its Tuesday night council meeting.

The grants are earmarked for Old Town businesses.

The staff recommendations include grants between $1500 and $15,000 for more than 20 local businesses.

The Economic Development and Revitalization Committee presented the plan.

It would use up $120,000 remaining from Goleta's Streamlined Business Loan Program.

Almost 30 businesses applied for grants during the application period that wrapped up in early March.

Applicants that align with the city's goals of enhancing the sense of place to attract more people to Old Town are the most likely to receive funds.

The staff recommends awarded 22 applicants POP grants.

If grant recipients attract more customers it will also help neighboring businesses such as Goodland Florist.

The entrance is already filled with Mother's Day bouquets ready to purchase between now and Sunday.

The Little Dog House is also busy with customers picking up their pets.

All the businesses have had to work with the changes to parking that sparked controversy in Old Town.

Your News Channel will have more on the efforts to improve the business area tonight on the news.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

