Plan to hold concerts at Santa Maria Raceway raising noise concerns for some neighbors

Money and Business

NIPOMO, Calif. -- The owners of the Santa Maria Raceway/Stadium 805 have applied to hold up to six concerts at the venue next year.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors will discuss the plan and consider approving a Temporary Commercial Outdoor Entertainment License application.

According to a post on the Raceway's Facebook page, should the application be denied, the decision would jeopardize the future of all events at the track.

The Nipomo track has hosted auto racing more than 50 years, but has transitioned into a multi-purpose venue over the past few years, including holding concerts.

The Facebook post has drawn many comments, both in favor of the plan, as well as opposition.

A portion of the post states, "residents of the new development next door are trying to get the county to place severe restrictions on sound and frequency of events at the facility."

The post goes on to ask those in favor of the plan to call the Board of Supervisors and record a message to voice support.

On the Board of Supervisors agenda, it states owner Nicholas Duggan has applied to hold up to six one-day events with up to 3,500 attendees on dates uncertain in the 2021 calendar year.

The Board of Supervisors will decide on the Temporary Commercial Outdoor Entertainment License application at its meeting Tuesday afternoon.