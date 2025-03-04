Santa Barbara City Council to consider tenant return rights following “renovictions”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara City Council members voted 5-2 to pave the way for a tenant return rights discussion.

Councilmembers Kristen Sneddon and Wendy Santamaria both spoke about the urgent need to take action at Tuesday's meeting.

Together they sent a memo about the need for a scheduling discussion.

"Nothing quite motivates me as much as hearing that Goleta did it, any time I hear that I think why can't we do it, " said Sneddon during the council meeting , "We have evidence this is happening, we have examples of other communities that have taken the lead, I want to personally apologize that is has taken us this and that we have exacerbated this crisis by talking and delaying."

"We are a city that doesn't like to fall behind, we want to make sure we are up with the times and with our other local jurisdictions and that we are doing a collective effort to bring some relief to tenants in our region," said Santamaria during a break following the vote on her motion.

When asked about the pushback Sneddon said, "This has been heard in council and I think there is fatigue, people are tired of hearing about it, and tired of talking about, I understand that, but I think of the tenants and how tired they are of living in it and to me that speaks louder."

Goleta's tenant protections, that have been in place since 2023, include the right to re-rent units after renovations if a renter had to move out for renovation reasons.

The protection also limits the rent increase for a person who had previously lived in the rental prior to renovations.

The council chose not to add it to a busy upcoming special meeting agenda.

Instead, it will be added to next week's council under a similar topic.

Due to parliamentary procedures that lay out rules guiding council conduct, the issue can't be put on the agenda as is, quickly.

Councilmembers Erik Friedman and Mike Jordan commended Rick Closson for being a voice of reason during public comments.

Closson said he is not a renter, nor a landlord, but he thinks the issue should be discussed.

Nevertheless, Mayor Randy Rowse and Councilmember Mike Jordan voted against the motion to add the subject under the discussion of reports generated in on January 9th of last year.

Mayor Rowse said the city is home to about 40,000 rental units with 16 percent of those considered affordable.

Rowse shared concerns about economic impacts from didn't want the city to demonize any one side of the equation.

The issue will be discussed on Tues. March 11, 2025.

For more information visit https://santabarbaraca.gov