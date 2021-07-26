Central Coast cities working on city council redistricting, others discussing moving to district-based elections

Local Politics

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- A number of Central Coast cities are discussing how city council elections will be determined over the several days.

In Santa Maria and Lompoc, both cities have initiated the process on receiving public input on redrawing already existing district boundaries.

Both Arroyo Grande and Grover Beach are beginning the process of transitioning to a district-based system for its city council members.

Santa Maria will hold the first of four public meetings August 3, 2021, at Grogan Park Community Center, 1155 West Rancho Verde

Santa Maria has four distinct districts for the City Council. Under the district-based system, residents may elect City Council candidates only from their district.

The district-based City Council system first went into effect in December 2018.

Lompoc previously held two public meetings on redistricting earlier this month and will hold two additional meetings on February 2, 2022 and February 16, 2022.

Currently, Lompoc is divided into four districts. Each district must contain at least 10,100 residents, right now, all four districts are uneven with its population.

Grover Beach will host the second of four legally required public districting hearings on tonight at 6:00 p.m. in the City’s Council Chambers.

According to a city release, a representative from the National Demographics Corporation will provide a presentation on the districting process and introduce DistrictR, a mapping tools residents can use to draw maps for council consideration.

Arroyo Grande is beginning the process to transition to district-based elections. The first of at least four public hearings is scheduled for tomorrow at 6:00 p.m. during the City Council’s regular meeting.

A city release said the public hearing is to provide information about the districting process and to hear from the residents on what factors should be taken into consideration while creating district boundaries.