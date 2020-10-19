Today is the last day to register to vote in California 2020

Local Politics

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Monday is the deadline to register to vote in California.

All California residents are eligible to vote as long as they are a United States citizen and at least 18 on or before Election Day, November 3.

There a several ways to register to vote: Register online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov

Paper applications can be found at most U.S. Post Offices, or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Find out what members of the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce as well as the Women's Rights Organization believe the impacts of this upcoming election will have on our community on KCOY NewsChannel 12.