Santa Barbara Middle School students make waves with boat building project

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— After a year in their weekly boat making class, a handful of Santa Barbara Middle School kids are finally ready to set sail.



“ When you're in a small boat, the wildlife that comes up to you or the birds that fly over the top of you, you're right there with them,” said Carpinteria Boat Works Owner Eric Bridgeford.

Even though the Santa Barbara Channel might be uncharted waters for many students— this immersive learning experience is part of their daily education.



“ We have kids building catapults with our own hands so they can learn about physics. Kids have learned how to shape surfboards from scratch with local shapers so they can learn about not just surfing in their performance, but how the water works,” said Santa Barbara Middle School Principal Brian McWilliams.

The boat making elective is a masterclass in engineering—bringing physics, construction, and tech to life.



“They actually know now that they have the agency to create their own reality. They can make their own fun and they can have their own adventure and not just be consumers of it,” said McWilliams.



This boat building elective has allowed kids to channel their inner architect.



“We started off with a lot of slabs of wood and we connected them all together with epoxy, and we would have many different pieces that you'd have to build the hull with and the seats, and we'd send all of it down to make it rounded and smooth for the boxing,” said Santa Barbara Middle School 8th grade student Aiden McNellis.

The experience is a lesson in patience and perseverance.



“Don't give up when things get tough because there were a lot of points. When I was like, I don't know if I want to do this anymore, but I managed to get through them and continue working on the boat,” said McNellis.



The next adventure will include the entire middle school.



In two weeks students will be heading to San Simeon for an outdoor adventure where they will cycle over 100 miles.