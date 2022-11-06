Local widow of Holocaust survivor shares story of resilience following Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-

The Santa Barbara Jewish Film Festival wrapped up today at The New Vic Theatre in Downtown Santa Barbara.

One local widow of a Holocaust survivor shares her story of resilience.

Her name is Rose Jaffe and she was happily married to Norman Jaffe for 70 years.

But the road to eternal love was not an easy one as both she and her late husband met after an incredibly tumultuous time in world history.

“His education was taken away by Hitler. He didn't complete his high school education.” said Rose.

Their love story blossomed in 1946, one year after World War II was over.

They married 6 months after they met in night school.

“Norman did not speak about Auschwitz or the war very much in the beginning of our married life.” said Rose.

Norman endured the horrors of the Holocaust, losing virtually his entire family to Hitler’s regime.

He came out the Nazi concentration camp Aushwitz at just 87 pounds.

“They thought he was dead. They put him on a pile of dead bodies with a toppling over him.“ said Rose.

Rose said that despite enduring the terrors of war, Norman maintained a positive outlook on life and persevered.

She and her husband devoted decades of their lives to giving back to the less fortunate, especially within the realm of education.

“You see Rose on the other side of that, who's a light into our world. She really is… And Rose Jaffe's husband is in “Our Portraits of Survival,” said Cyndi Silverman, Executive Director Jewish Federation of greater Santa Barbara.

At 94 years old, Rose Jaffe understands the fragility of life.

“I’m so energetic now. Every day I want to do something so great that it makes me feel happy.” said Rose.

With her positive outlook on life and love of giving back to the community, Rose serves as an inspiration to many in the community.