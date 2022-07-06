Prosecutor: Suspect in July 4 parade attack confessed to shooting in interview with police

Skip to Content
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — The man charged with killing seven people when he unleashed a hail of bullets on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago confessed to police that he fired on the crowd. That's according to a prosecutor who spoke in court Wednesday.

An Illinois judge ordered that the suspected gunman be held without bail.

Robert E. Crimo III is charged with seven counts of murder in the shooting, which sent hundreds of people fleeing in fear and set off an hours-long manhunt in and around Highland Park, Illinois.

The Associated Press

