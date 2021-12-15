SB Sheriff’s welcomes 11 new deputies from Allan Hancock College

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office welcomes 11 new deputies after their graduation from Allan Hancock College on Wednesday.

The new deputies graduated from the Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy.

The new deputies were sworn in by Sheriff Bill Brown before their graduation ceremony.

Daniel Abernethy, Oscar Covarrubias, Gregory Dominguez, Elias Gonzalez, Estanislao Gutierrez Jr., David Morrell, Marc Pyle, Jonathan Reyes, Ignacio Rios, Miguel Rodriguez and Sergio Rodriguez-Gutierrez were sworn in.

Family and friends were in attendance at this ceremony with a significant member of the deputies' lives pinned their badges on their uniform during the event.

The new deputies completed the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) that had courses in community policing, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid and emergency vehicle operations.

At their graduation ceremony, Deputy Estanislao Gutierrez was honored with the Leigh Horn Memorial Award for Most Improved, Deputy David Morrell for the Doug Odom Firearms Award, Deputy Daniel Abernethy for the Physical Fitness Award and Deputy Elias Gonzalez for the Scenarios Award.

