United Way kicks off holiday gift drive with musical performance at the Arlington Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The United Way of Santa Barbara County kicked off its holiday gift drive with a special musical performance at the Arlington Theatre.

Partnering with UCSB Arts & Lectures, She & Him performed in front of a live audience.

The musical duo of indie-folk artist M. Ward and singer-songwriter Zooey Deschanel sang a wide variety of holiday songs throughout the festive affair.

“We’re just here to drive toys to our local community, to drive cheer to our local community,” UCSB Arts & Lectures associate director Meghan Bush said. “Everything is going to go to the United Way to distribute.”

Each winter, UWSBC partners with local organizations to provide gifts for unprivileged children and families throughout the holiday season.

Some of those that attended the performance on Thursday donated and dropped off gifts.

“This year our holiday gift drive is helping over 200 community members and we’re really thankful for the partnerships that we have and all our community members that are helping support our children this holiday season,” United Way supervisor Victoria Dominguez said.

The United Way of SB County encouraging our community to continue dropping off unwrapped toys or gift cards at its office on 320 E Gutierrez St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101 up until December 13th.