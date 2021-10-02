Mustangs blown out on homecoming

Top Stories

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — Quarterback Kylan Weisser ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more to lead Weber State to a 38-7 victory over Cal Poly in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday night inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

In front of a Homecoming crowd of 7,089, Cal Poly mustered just 115 yards in total offense and was held to just one first-quarter touchdown, falling to 1-4 on the season and 0-2 in conference games.

Weber State, which has won or shared the last four Big Sky titles, improved to 2-3 and 1-1.

Weisser scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards in the first 16 minutes of the game, then hit Dave Jones with an 18-yard scoring pass with 8:19 to play in the second period.

Weber State took a 28-7 lead into the locker room at halftime after B.J. Taufalele scooped up a Cal Poly fumble at the 2-yard line and ran into the end zone with 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter.

The visiting Wildcats added two more scores in the second half -- a five-yard pass from Weissner to Ty MacPherson and a 25-yard field goal by Kyle Thompson, both in the third quarter. There was no scoring over the final 22 minutes of the game.

Weisser completed 11 of 16 passes for 143 yards and a dozen Weber State players caught a total of 13 passes.

Jackson Pavitt, making his first start at quarterback for Cal Poly, connected on 13 of 30 passes for 84 yards but was sacked seven times. Giancarlo Woods and Quentin Harrison were Pavitt's favorite targets, each with three catches.

Held to minus-4 yards rushing in the first half, Cal Poly ran for 35 yards in the second half. Shakobe Harper led the way with 33 yards on 13 carries and Chuby Dunu added 32 yards on nine trips.

Aaron Cooper and Matt Shotwell led the way defensively for the Mustangs. Cooper made eight tackles and Shotwell added seven. Each also recovered a Weber State fumble. Myles Cecil also had seven tackles for Cal Poly.

The Mustangs continue Big Sky play next Saturday at Montana State (4-1, 2-0) in Bozeman, Mont.

Article courtesy of Cal Poly Athletics