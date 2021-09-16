Goleta installs LED street lights

Top Stories

GOLETA, Calif. — While driving around at night, you may have noticed new lights in Goleta.

After four years of planning and preparation, the City of Goleta has started installing new LED lights.

Crews have begun a prolonged process of installing 1,430 streetlights throughout Goleta.

This project will save the city an estimated 345,000-kilowatt hours annually and about $115,000 annually.

Goleta's LED Street Lighting Project was coined in 2017.

City leaders negotiated the details of the project with Southern California Edison until 2020 when the city obtained the streetlights and was able to research different LED options for the community.

In January 2021, the city conducted a pilot study to see how the community felt about the new LED lights.

Based on that feedback, the city settled on GE fixtures that are 2700K color temperature.

Goleta City Council approved the replacements on July 20, and the fixtures were ordered the very next day.

To see when crews are expected to replace the lights in your neighborhood, click here.

You can also watch a video to learn more about the LED Street Lighting Project. The video can be viewed in English and in Spanish.

