Santa Barbara police arrest Carpinteria man for multiple robberies Friday morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police Department officers arrested a 47-year-old Carpinteria man Friday morning in Port Hueneme after multiple robberies in both Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

The first robbery happened at City Market in Carpinteria on Jan. 13, the second at Mechanics Bank on Jan. 13 and the third at El Corte Perfecto on March 3, according to the SBPD.

Paired with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, the SBPD investigated and identified the man in Port Hueneme, where he was taken into custody for the robberies above.

Police found a gun in the man's possession as well as other evidence connected to the series of crimes before he was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail with a bail set at $1 million.