Detectives seize over 22 pounds of cannabis, 17,000 counterfeit fentanyl pills, other illegal drugs

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A Santa Maria man was arrested on Thursday after detectives found around 17,000 fake M30 fentanyl pills, over 22 pounds of cannabis flower, and other illegal drugs, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 100 block of north Curryer Street around 7 a.m. on Thursday, said sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

Detectives seized 27 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine, and hundreds of acid tabs along with the 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower and roughly 17,000 counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, Zick said.

Some of the drugs seized were in areas accessible to children who lived in the home, she added.

Detectives arrested the 21-year-old Santa Maria man and booked him at the Northern Branch Jail for the felony charges of child cruelty, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession of narcotics for sale.

He is being held on an enhanced bail of $250,000.