Recipe: Plant-based holiday meal using Uncut products
Reconstructed NO Turkey Holiday Dinner
PREP TIME: 5-6 Minutes • COOK TIME: 8-10 Minutes • SERVES: 2 People
INGREDIENTS:
1 pkg. UNCUT® Turkey Burger (2 burgers)
1 T vegetable oil
1 T vegan butter
2 hamburger buns
½ cup cranberry sauce
½ cup vegan turkey gravy
6 oz. UNCUT® sausage ground (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:
- Heat oil in large pan at medium-high heat.
- Generously butter all four sides of the two hamburger buns. Hand shred the
two top buns into small pieces. Place shredded bun pieces and full bottom
pieces on a pan in a toaster oven at 375°F for 8 minutes or until browned.
- While buns are toasting, add 2 UNCUT® Turkey Burgers to the hot pan.
Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side.
- Warm vegan turkey gravy in a saucepan at medium heat; 4-5 minutes until hot.
- Place toasted burger bun bottoms on plates. Spread cranberry sauce on buns.
- Add a cooked turkey burger on top of cranberry sauce for each.
- Placed toasted, shredded bun on top of turkey burger.
- (Optional) Add cooked sausage ground to the toasted, shredded bun.
- Pour turkey gravy over toasted, shredded buns.
- Add salt and pepper to taste.
