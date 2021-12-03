Skip to Content
KKFX Fox 11 Morning
Recipe: Plant-based holiday meal using Uncut products

Reconstructed NO Turkey Holiday Dinner

PREP TIME: 5-6 Minutes • COOK TIME: 8-10 Minutes • SERVES: 2 People

INGREDIENTS:

1 pkg. UNCUT® Turkey Burger (2 burgers)
1 T vegetable oil
1 T vegan butter
2 hamburger buns
½ cup cranberry sauce
½ cup vegan turkey gravy
6 oz. UNCUT® sausage ground (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste

COOKING INSTRUCTIONS:

  1. Heat oil in large pan at medium-high heat.
  2. Generously butter all four sides of the two hamburger buns. Hand shred the
    two top buns into small pieces. Place shredded bun pieces and full bottom
    pieces on a pan in a toaster oven at 375°F for 8 minutes or until browned.
  3. While buns are toasting, add 2 UNCUT® Turkey Burgers to the hot pan.
    Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side.
  4. Warm vegan turkey gravy in a saucepan at medium heat; 4-5 minutes until hot.
  5. Place toasted burger bun bottoms on plates. Spread cranberry sauce on buns.
  6. Add a cooked turkey burger on top of cranberry sauce for each.
  7. Placed toasted, shredded bun on top of turkey burger.
  8. (Optional) Add cooked sausage ground to the toasted, shredded bun.
  9. Pour turkey gravy over toasted, shredded buns.
  10. Add salt and pepper to taste.
