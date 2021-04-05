‘The Knot’ becomes first Indian film at SBIFF in five years

KKFX Fox 11 Morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Helping to put the international in Santa Barbara International Film Festival is 'The Knot." Written and directed by first time filmmaker Ashish Pant, "The Knot" pulls from his real life and family experiences in India.

Pant joined FOX11 Monday morning to discuss the film and what it's like being part of SBIFF.

In this suspenseful drama, Shirish and Geeta, an upper middle class Indian couple, accidently run over someone. Their differing reactions to the consequences of the accident reveal fissures in their relationship and put their values and beliefs to the test. THE KNOT explores class conflict, materialism, and guilt. It asks whether high walls and locked gates can banish inequality and class structure, or whether the complicity of the middle class infects our most intimate relationships.

'The Knot" premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on March 31 and will show at the SBCC parking lot drive-in on Thursday April 8 at 1 p.m.