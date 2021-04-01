SBIFF: ‘Keeping the Sport Alive’ highlights locals love of racing, vintage race cars

KKFX Fox 11 Morning

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is underway, many of the films are being shown this year virtually. "Keeping the Sport Alive" is a documentary short focusing on the Western Racing Association and how the group is keeping vintage race cars on the track and in the race.

Director Will Hahn joined FOX11 to discuss the film and being part of the film festival. Hahn is a former student of the SBIFF education program and now part of the festival as a true filmmaker.

You can watch "Keeping the Sport Alive" through the virtual SBIFF stream. Tickets are available at sbiff.org.