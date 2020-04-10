Skip to Content
KKFX Fox 11 Morning
Published 9:32 am

Cooking under quarantine: Veggie Beef-Free Stir Fry

Ingredients

• 1 pkg UNCUT™ Burger (2 burgers)
• 1 tbsp. Veggie oil
• 1 small onion – chopped
• ½ cup carrots – sliced
• 1 cup broccoli – separated
• 1 cup snap peas
• 6 mini sweet bell peppers – chopped
• 2 garlic cloves – diced finely
• ½ tbsp. reduced sodium soy sauce
• 1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
• Salt and Pepper to taste

Cooking Instructions

  1. Heat oil in large deep skillet at medium-high heat.
  2. Add onions, garlic, carrots and peppers. Cook for 4-5 minutes stirring frequently.
  3. Heat 2nd pan at medium-high heat and add 2 UNCUT™ Burgers. Break up to desired size and cook for 4-5 minutes turning frequently.
  4. After 5 minutes add UNCUT™ Burger, broccoli and snap peas to large skillet.
  5. Stir in soy sauce and cover. Cook for additional 3-4 minutes
  6. Remove from skillet and serve over rice, potatoes, quinoa or just by itself.
  7. Sprinkle sesame seeds on top and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Joe Buttitta

Joe Buttitta co-anchors The Morning News on KEYT NewsChannel 3 and KCOY 12 Central Coast News as well as NewsChannel 3 Midday.

