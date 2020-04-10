Cooking under quarantine: Veggie Beef-Free Stir Fry
Ingredients
• 1 pkg UNCUT™ Burger (2 burgers)
• 1 tbsp. Veggie oil
• 1 small onion – chopped
• ½ cup carrots – sliced
• 1 cup broccoli – separated
• 1 cup snap peas
• 6 mini sweet bell peppers – chopped
• 2 garlic cloves – diced finely
• ½ tbsp. reduced sodium soy sauce
• 1 tbsp. toasted sesame seeds
• Salt and Pepper to taste
Cooking Instructions
- Heat oil in large deep skillet at medium-high heat.
- Add onions, garlic, carrots and peppers. Cook for 4-5 minutes stirring frequently.
- Heat 2nd pan at medium-high heat and add 2 UNCUT™ Burgers. Break up to desired size and cook for 4-5 minutes turning frequently.
- After 5 minutes add UNCUT™ Burger, broccoli and snap peas to large skillet.
- Stir in soy sauce and cover. Cook for additional 3-4 minutes
- Remove from skillet and serve over rice, potatoes, quinoa or just by itself.
- Sprinkle sesame seeds on top and season with salt and pepper to taste.
