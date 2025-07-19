Skip to Content
Ventura County Fire evacuate residents after house fire at Lynn Ranch

today at 6:50 pm
Published 6:56 pm

VENTURA, Calif. – The Ventura County Fire Department evacuated residents after a house fire at the 1300 block of Camino Cristobal at Lynn Ranch just before 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

Initial first responders at the scene observed heavy smoke and fire from the garage, and a car remains inside, according to the VCFD.

Firefighters continue to aggressively attack the fire and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the VCFD.

