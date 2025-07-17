Updated Mapping Shows Significant Increase of Homes Now At Risk of Wildfires in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - New mapping that goes into effect today shows a greater number of homes in San Luis Obispo are now at risk of being damaged or destroyed from a wildfire.

San Luis Obispo City Council recently approved an updated Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map, a requirement by the state for all municipalities.

The new map, along with homeowner mitigation requirements, officially went into effect on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

The new map shows many more homes are now located within risk zones designated moderate, high and very high.

According to the city, the amount of homes that are now listed within "Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone," has increased 250% compared to 2011, when the map was last updated.

The Fire Hazard Severity Zones have been determined CAL FIRE by looking at certain criteria, including large areas with similar wildfire risks, based on factors like slope and vegetation.

The State's Fire Hazard Severity Zone model is based on two important factors, how likely an area is to burn and how a fire would behave under extreme conditions, such as strong winds, dry vegetation, and hot weather.

With the updated map now in effect, property and homeowners are now required to take necessary steps to reduce wildfire risks, such as adding and maintaining defensible space around buildings.

In addition, certain one designations will also require property and homeowners to take extra steps to mitigate wildfire risks.

For more information about the updated San Luis Obispo Fire Hazard Severity Zone Map, click here.

