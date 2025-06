PISMO BEACH, Calif. – CAL FIRE SLO crews helped with a grass fire turned vegetation fire at the 2700 block of Barcelona in Pismo Beach just before 4:00 p.m. Monday.

The battalion chief on scene upgraded the incident to a fully involved vegetation fire response just minutes after the flames first broke out, according to CAL FIRE SLO.

More information on this fire will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.