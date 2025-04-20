Skip to Content
CAL Fire SLO conducting prescribed burn next week

SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. – CAL Fire SLO officials announced a prescribed burn of 25 acres starting next week between April 21 and April 24 at 10:00 a.m. as part of wildfire prevention.

The vegetation burn will be conducted on private property about 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita, near the intersection of Las Pilitas and Parkhill roads, according to CAL Fire SLO.

Those near these areas during the proposed times are advised to visit the SLO ACPD website for the latest on both air conditions and burn sites.

