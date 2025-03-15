Santa Barbara APCD to hold prescribed burn next week near Los Padres National Forest

LOS PADRES NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, among other agencies, will conduct a prescribed burn across the county next week.

The burns will happen from March 17-21, from morning to afternoon, at locations including the Los Padres National Fores, Painted Cave & Los Prietos, according to the SBCAPCD.

Burns will happen if air and weather allow, with the goal of the burning to reduce wildfire risk.

Those in the affected areas should check the prescribed burning map and be careful about going outside due to concerns about air quality.