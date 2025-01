SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews put out a car fire and helped a mom and her two children from the incident at the 5300 block of Camio Cielo just before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire was stopped from spreading to vegetation and all three family members were kept safe until crews arrived, detailed the SBCFD.

There were no injuries from the incident, and the car fire's cause remains under investigation.