Lizzie Fire in San Luis Obispo burned 124 acres and is now 95% contained

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The Lizzie Fire that burned 124 acres behind San Luis Obispo High School on Monday is now 95% contained.

The incident is currently under investigation, and one 15-year-old boy was arrested for arson and booked into San Luis Obispo County Juvenile Hall.

Two teens were seen on surveillance cameras leaving the scene where the fire began.

The fire started just after 2:00 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Fire officials ordered the high school and nearby homes to evacuate.

Firefighters said full containment is expected by tomorrow.

