Crews contain brush fire off HWY 101 near San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE crews contained a small brush fire that sprouted up off Highway 101 south of San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

The fire was reported around 3:40 p.m. on the northbound side of the freeway at the Higuera Street offramp.

The fire grew to about 100 feet by 40 feet on the side of the road burning brush and trees.

No structures were threatened or injuries reported.

California Highway Patrol conducted some traffic control in the area to provide safe access for firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.