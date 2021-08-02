Skip to Content
Crews contain brush fire near Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out near the Bishop Peak Foothill Trailhead in San Luis Obispo Sunday afternoon.

The call went out around 3 p.m. and crews from both SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE responded.

Upon arriving, firefighters found about a half-acre of grass burning.

The fire was fully contained by 4 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

