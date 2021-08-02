Crews contain brush fire near Bishop Peak in San Luis Obispo
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Firefighters responded to a brush fire that broke out near the Bishop Peak Foothill Trailhead in San Luis Obispo Sunday afternoon.
The call went out around 3 p.m. and crews from both SLO City Fire and CAL FIRE responded.
Upon arriving, firefighters found about a half-acre of grass burning.
The fire was fully contained by 4 p.m. and no injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
VEGETATION FIRE: #BishopIC 1/2 acre fire in grass.#CountyofSlo #SanLuisObispo https://t.co/DWPGUsYfxm— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 2, 2021
