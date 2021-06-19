Crews extinguish fire in Santa Barbara home that caused $80,000 in damages

Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A Santa Barbara house was saved from a fire that broke out Saturday morning while no one was home.

City Fire said they received a call around 9:55 a.m. saying there was smoke coming from the window of a house on the 2500 block of Murrell Road.

Upon arriving, the first engine company found a working fire in the home and called additional firefighters to the scene.

The firefighters forced their way inside the structure and searched for possible victims, however, no one was located.

They then began an aggressive attack on the fire which was burning in the bedroom and closet of the home.

During this attack, additional crews cut a hole in the roof of the house to allow for "vertical ventilation." City Fire said this tactic is used to release superheated gases and smoke out of the home which could potentially start a second fire in the attic. This also helps increase visibility for firefighters within the building.

Crews said it took a total of 10 minutes to knock down the fire.

No injuries were reported and three of the tenants' pets were safely located, including two cats and one small dog.

Investigators responded to the scene to determine the cause as well as the cost in damages. They said the fire was started accidentally and the damage estimate was about $80,000.

Santa Barbara City Fire would like to remind everyone that smoke detectors save lives and should be located in every room and common space in your residence.