Grover Beach garage goes up in flames

Fire

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - A garage attached to a duplex home in Grover Beach went up in flames Tuesday morning.

It happened around 7:10 a.m. about halfway up Shanna Place.

Five Cities Fire and CAL FIRE crews responded and found the garage fully involved, with some flames spreading into the house and neighboring home.

Fire Chief Steve Lieberman said there was one person inside the home with the garage fire and two in the neighboring home, all were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported.

Damage to the neighboring home included a compromised ceiling and some smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.