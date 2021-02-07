Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo firefighters extinguish second-floor house fire

San Luis Obispo City Fire Department

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to a small structure fire at a single-family home on Sunday.

The fire was reported around 3:44 p.m. on the 2500 block of Meadow Street.

Upon arriving, crews reported finding a fire on the second floor of the home that they were able to confine to the area of origin.

The fire was completely out by 4:04 p.m.

Firefighters remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire and clear the area of smoke.

