San Luis Obispo firefighters extinguish second-floor house fire
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to a small structure fire at a single-family home on Sunday.
The fire was reported around 3:44 p.m. on the 2500 block of Meadow Street.
Upon arriving, crews reported finding a fire on the second floor of the home that they were able to confine to the area of origin.
The fire was completely out by 4:04 p.m.
Firefighters remained on scene to investigate the cause of the fire and clear the area of smoke.
