Structure fire quickly put out in Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - Santa Barbara Fire crews quickly put out a small structure fire in Solvang Wednesday night.

The fire made a minor extension into the brush nearby. It broke out around 8:30 this evening in the area of Hill Haven Road.

A full structure response was sent to the fire. The first fire engine to arrive on scene noticed heavy fire at the building, with some also in the vegetation nearby.

Fire crews made an aggressive attack to knock down both the structure and vegetation fire.

Santa Barbara Fire crews say the place where the fire broke out may have been a homeless encampment.

Crews have remained on scene to mop up the area.

No one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.