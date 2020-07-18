Apartment complex fire leaves 5 units damaged, 5 residents displaced in San Luis Obispo

Fire

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - San Luis Obispo City firefighters responded to a structure fire in an apartment complex on Islay Street that left five units damaged and displaced five residents early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:59 a.m. at 893 Islay.

Upon arriving, fire crews said that three units were fully involved in the fire. Firefighters aggressively attacked the burn. All residents were safely out of the building at this time.

Additional fire crews were called to the scene for assistance in battling the fire. CAL FIRE, Morro Bay Fire, Templeton Fire and Five Cities Fire all responded to help at the scene.

The blaze was finally knocked down around 4:19 a.m., about one hour after crews arrived at the scene.

A total of five apartment units were damaged by the fire. One unit was described as a complete loss, two were moderately damaged and two sustained minor burn damage.

The Red Cross activated to help house the three residents who were unable to return to their destroyed unit. Two other residents of the complex left to stay with family.

SLO City Fire issued three Supplying Aid to Victims of Emergency or "SAVE" gift cards to the three displaced residents assisted by Red Cross. The California Fire Foundation’s SAVE program allows firefighters to give eligible fire victims a $250 gift card for the purchase of basic necessities such as food, clothing or medicine. Those three residents qualified to receive the card because their home was at least 25% damaged in the fire.

The program originally launched in 2014 and provided victims with $100 gift cards, however, gift card amounts were raised to $250 permanently in 2019 thanks to the commitment of the Foundation’s donors. You can learn more about the SAVE program and donate online here.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection to the Islay Street fire.

City Fire is investigating the cause of the destructive blaze.